NPFL: Akwa United declares player missing

The Nigeria Under 23 player have been missing since his invitation to Under 23 camp.

In a statement by the club media officer, Mfon Patrick said the player was last seen in Port Harcourt, a day after his release from the National Camp.

He said further that a letter has been written to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and a copy to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to inform them about the missing player.

According to the statement, "Evans Ogbonda has been declared missing by his club, Akwa United Football Club, Uyo.

"In a letter written to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and copied to The Interim Management Committee (IMC), the Club said that Since Evans Ogbonda was invited to the National Under 23 camp, on his return, he is yet to report to his club in Uyo"

Attaching a valid contract signed with Akwa United Football Club, Uyo, The Club Secretary, Comrade Omon Bassey confirmed that " Evans Ogbonda remains a player of Akwa United till August, 2024".

He warned that no individual should be involved in any unhealthy transaction with the player.