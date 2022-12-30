ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL 2023: IMC approves venues as Five clubs fail to meet stadium requirements

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Rangers, Lobi stars, Nasarawa United, Kwara United and Niger Tornadoes to play away from home this season.

Remo Stars Stadium Ikenne
Remo Stars Stadium Ikenne

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) have conducted have approved venues for club ahead of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

This is coming days after the league organizers conducted the draws for the season.

Remo stars Dressing room
Remo stars Dressing room AFP

Five clubs will be seeking alternative venues, based on the approval of the IMC before the kickoff of the league by January 8.

The five clubs are; seven times champion of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rangers International of Enugu, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Nasarawa United, Kwara United and Niger Tornadoes.

IMC failed to approve these clubs' venue as their stadiums failed to meet the infrastructure requirements standard.

Rivers United stadium, Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium
Rivers United stadium, Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium AFP

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn in two different groups (A and B).

In group A, Nasarawa United will host Enyimba in one of the matchday one encounters in at the New Jos Township Stadium, Jos, while Kwara United will be using Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan when they host Gombe United.

Former champions, Akwa United will host Nigeria National League Champions, Bendel Insurance at the Godswill Apkabio stadium in Uyo.

Plateau United will welcome Shooting Stars at the Jos Township Stadium while Remo Stars will be at home against El- Kanemi Warriors at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Home ground of Shooting stars, Lekan Salami stadium
Home ground of Shooting stars, Lekan Salami stadium AFP

In Group B, Rangers International will be adopting Awka City Stadium same stadium they used last season, former champions will be hosting Abia Warriors on matchday one.

Newly promoted side, Bayelsa United will be hosting Dakkada at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenegoa while Wikki Tourists will hosf Niger Tornadoes at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Home of Bendel Insurance
Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Home of Bendel Insurance AFP

The defending champions, Rivers United will start the journey to retain her title when they welcome Lobi Stars at the Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Newly promoted side, Doma United will entertain Sunshine Stars at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe and Cup holders.

