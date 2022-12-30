NPFL 2023: IMC approves venues as 5 clubs fail to meet stadium requirements

This is coming days after the league organizers conducted the draws for the season.

Five clubs will be seeking alternative venues, based on the approval of the IMC before the kickoff of the league by January 8.

The five clubs are; seven times champion of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rangers International of Enugu, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Nasarawa United, Kwara United and Niger Tornadoes.

IMC failed to approve these clubs' venue as their stadiums failed to meet the infrastructure requirements standard.

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn in two different groups (A and B).

In group A, Nasarawa United will host Enyimba in one of the matchday one encounters in at the New Jos Township Stadium, Jos, while Kwara United will be using Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan when they host Gombe United.

Former champions, Akwa United will host Nigeria National League Champions, Bendel Insurance at the Godswill Apkabio stadium in Uyo.

Plateau United will welcome Shooting Stars at the Jos Township Stadium while Remo Stars will be at home against El- Kanemi Warriors at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

In Group B, Rangers International will be adopting Awka City Stadium same stadium they used last season, former champions will be hosting Abia Warriors on matchday one.

Newly promoted side, Bayelsa United will be hosting Dakkada at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenegoa while Wikki Tourists will hosf Niger Tornadoes at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

The defending champions, Rivers United will start the journey to retain her title when they welcome Lobi Stars at the Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.