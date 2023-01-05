NPFL 2023: Akwa United unveil 39 Players for the season

The squad for the new season comprises both old and newly signed players including three youth players.

The players are all eligible to represent the club in competitions such as the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, the State Challenge Cup and Aiteo cup (FA cup).

Secretary of the club Elder Omon Bassey confirmed that the club has received the player’s licenses from the league organizers, the Interim Management Committee IMC.

Akwa to kick off the season at home

2021 NPFL Champions will be starting the league on home soil when they host Nigeria National League Champion, Bendel Insurance at the Godswill Akpabio stadium and it will be broadcast live to television viewers.

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn in two different groups.

The league organizers had earlier informed the clubs that the 2022-23 NPFL season will be played in an abridged format to ensure the country’s premier league calendar is in line with CAF football calendar.

Akwa United is drawn in Group A alongside Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi.

Others in the group included, eight-time champions, Enyimba, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.