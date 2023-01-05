ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL 2023: Akwa United unveil 39 Players for the season

Akwa United will host Nigeria National League Champion, Bendel Insurance at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in League Opener

Akwa United
Ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL), Akwa United Football Club has unveiled 39 players to play during the season.

The squad for the new season comprises both old and newly signed players including three youth players.

The players are all eligible to represent the club in competitions such as the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, the State Challenge Cup and Aiteo cup (FA cup).

Akwa United Players
Secretary of the club Elder Omon Bassey confirmed that the club has received the player’s licenses from the league organizers, the Interim Management Committee IMC.

2021 NPFL Champions will be starting the league on home soil when they host Nigeria National League Champion, Bendel Insurance at the Godswill Akpabio stadium and it will be broadcast live to television viewers.

Akwa United
The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn in two different groups.

The league organizers had earlier informed the clubs that the 2022-23 NPFL season will be played in an abridged format to ensure the country’s premier league calendar is in line with CAF football calendar.

Akwa United is drawn in Group A alongside Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi.

Akwa United
Others in the group included, eight-time champions, Enyimba, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.

