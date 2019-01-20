Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 champions Kada City started their campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a 2-1 win over Gombe United in an encounter played on Sunday, January 20.

Kada City Vs Gombe United

The NNL champions took the lead as early as the 19th minute when Umar Mohammed converted a freekick.

Gombe United equalised shortly after in the 20th minute through Ibrahim Enesi Sani.

Sadiq Suleiman put Kada City the lead with a half volley before half time.

Kada City held on in the second half to begin their campaign with three points.

NPFL results

There were eight games played in the NPFL Northern and Southern conference.

Four home wins, three draws and one away win.

Go Round were held to a goalless draw at home by Ifeanyi Ubah.

Nasarawa United suffered a shock defeat at home to Heartland .

NPFL newcomers Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance played out a 1-1 draw.

Charles Omokaro put the visitors ahead in the 54th minute.

Victor Mbaoma equalised for Remo Stars in the 76th as both sides shared the point.

Kano Pillars vs Akwa United

Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Akwa United.

Ndifreke Effiong opened the scoring in the encounter through an assist by Alberico da Silva.

A Chris Madaki header in the 41st minute equalised for Kano Pillars through an assist by Auwalu Ali Malam.

Wikki Tourist beat Niger Tornadoes 2-1.

Aminu Ahmad gave Wikki the lead in the 46th minute through an assist by Aminu Nuhu.

Abba Umar doubled the lead for Wikki in the 83rd minute.

Ismaila Sarki scored for Tornadoes through an assist by Ahmadu Liman but it was too late as Wikki held on for the win.

Plateau United beat El Kanemi Warriors 2-0.

In the match of the round Kwara United beat Enyimba International 3-2.

Ibrahim Mustapha gave Enyimba the lead as early as the 16th minute.

Segun Alebiosu equalised for Kwara in the 31st minute

Joseph Osadiaye put Enyimba ahead in the 58th minute through a penalty kick.

Alebiosu equalised for Kwara in the 61st minute before Mohamed Usman made sure of the result in the 73rd minute .

NPFL MATCHDAY 3 RESULTS

Wikki 2-1 Tornadoes

Kwara United 3-2 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1-1 Insurance

Go Round 0-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Kano Pillars 1-1 Akwa United

Kada City 2-1 Gombe United

Nasarawa United 0-1 Heartland

Plateau Utd 2-0 El-Kanemi