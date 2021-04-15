RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Now I’ve another reason to admire Ahmed Musa- Former Green Eagles player Owolabi

Felix Owolabi, a former Green Eagles player, on Thursday said Ahmed Musa’s decision to play for Kano Pillars has further endeared the Super Eagles Captain to him.

Owolabi, a former player of IICC Shooting Stars now known as Ibadan Shooting Stars, told the News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) that Musa’s move will further boost the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Super Eagles Captain will be playing for his former club, Kano Pillars, for the rest of the season after leaving the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

“This is highly commendable, now I have another reason to admire him, the truth is it's not new, late Rashidi Yekini did same, even Daniel Amokachi, and I think its admirable.

“Imagine what will happen at Liberty Stadium if Kano Pillars is playing with Shooting Stars, the crowd in the stadium will be massive.

“Imagine what that will do for our league, our league will be better for it.

”As a player regular playing time is very important, he understands that, I don’t see it as a sign of retrogression,” he said.

NAN reports that Musa has been a free agent since his departure from Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr, on Oct. 25 2020.

