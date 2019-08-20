Nourdine Hmaimou – The unbreakable football star of Hendon FC

Hendon Football Club is one such popular club known for promoting the young upcoming talents coming from the most humble backgrounds and making it big. One young footballer that has been heavily touted as the future star is their Midfielder Nourdine Hmaimou. At only 15 years of age, Nourdine got connected with Hendon FC and he instantly made an impression on everybody.

The feisty Moroccan player’s bag is full of accolades and achievements at a tender age encouraging thousands of people in achieving their dreams in football. Nourdine is the top goalscorer with 26 goals in 77 appearances so far with 16 assists. Not only this, but he has also played for Wealdstone FC scoring 11 goals with 7 assists in 34 appearances so far. Currently enjoying his long successful spell at the Hendon FC Nourdine said it is not easy to perform consistently to be the best in every match.

“To become a champion once is easy. To score the highest once is easy. But what is tough is repeating the performance and being consistently good at it. I have been trying since the beginning and have proved by being outstanding in every match. But trust me maintaining the performance is hard. It requires strong determination and extremely hard work.”

Nourdine’s biggest advantage is his physical built from an early age. A nurtured product of Hendon FC, he has agility, speed, and reflexes have helped him pull off some really incredible goals. Nourdine is a muscular player with a delicate touch which has made himself indispensable. He is one of the aspiring footballers who has kicked every challenge to emerge victorious in the game called life and is standing tall where he is today!

Apart from all this, Nourdine has also been fortunate enough to get the training with the Moroccan National Team at U-18 level almost 2 years ago and around 2 months ago at the camp held in London. From this, we can definitely say his football skills have strong national roots!

One of the reports recently stated, “Nourdine is the all-rounder which a football league team requires. Sometimes you still have to just knock the ball down the channel to get it clear and he does that so well!”

Nourdine’s current endeavor

Nourdine Hmaimou has always been very passionate about his career. To further enhance his domain expertise and knowledge, currently, he is studying in the Football Coaching and Management University. He is also simultaneously focusing on his upcoming matches practicing hard for it with the team, maintaining a strong training schedule and diet.

Spending 90 minutes in the ground is really difficult! Still, Nourdine has defied all odds and with all his skills, hard work, and determination has secured his position from the youth team to the First team.

Even Gary McCann one of the veteran legends of Hendon FC, is proud of the current captain Nourdine Hmaimou and says, ‘The future of Hendon FC is in bright hands. He is one of the most outstanding technical wingers with amazing dribbling attributes.’

Gary has the eye to spot out new talents and is glad that he spotted Nourdine and guided him ahead. He further added, ’Nourdine has great leadership abilities, skill to move around the field at a supersonic speed.’ His hunger to learn more and flair will help him come out with flying colors at the university where he is studying currently.

Young players usually thrive in a team with experience around them – But Nourdine Hmaimou is a star player – who is leading the way leaving behind trails of inspiring stories for next-generation footballers.

We all wish this rising star good luck for his bright future!

