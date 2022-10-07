PREMIER LEAGUE

Nottingham Forest takes major decision on Steve Cooper's future

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cooper's Nottingham Forest occupy the 20th position in the league despite welcoming 23 new players this summer, including Nigerian duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Steve Cooper (L) has led Nottingham Forest to just one win the Premier League after eight games
Nottingham Forest have offered Steve Cooper, the club side manager of Super Eagles players Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis a shock new contract.

The Welshman has been consistently touted as the next Premier League boss to be sacked following just one win and one draw after eight Premier League games.

Despite sitting deep in relegation and occupying the last position in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have rewarded Cooper with a new contract that could see him stay at the club until 2025.

The Premier League club made the announcement on Friday, adding that their "sole focus" is on their football.

"Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce that Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the Club," the statement said.

"The Forest Head Coach has signed a new deal at The City Ground running until 2025. The 42-year-old took charge of The Reds last September and has since won 29 of his 54 matches at the helm.

"After finishing fourth in the Championship last season, he became the first manager since 1998 to lead The Reds into the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Nottingham Forest most recently lost 4-0 at Leicester, a defeat Cooper described his side as not being competitive enough.
"It is now important that our focus is solely on football. As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League."

The 42-year-old took over from Chris Hughton last September and led Nottingham Forest from relegation candidates to Championship play-off winners.

A busy summer saw them welcome 23 new players including Super Eagles duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis, with most of the new players failing to step up so far.

Steve Cooper joined Nottingham Forest in 2021, after stints with Swansea City and England's U17
Despite the shaky run of results, Forest have revealed that they are keen on switching their attention back to matters on the field. On Wednesday, they appointed a new sporting director Filippo Giraldi.

On Monday, Forest will welcome 14th-placed Aston Villa to City Ground in their ninth league game since promotion.

