'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

The 28-year-old was exonerated of the alleged rape that occurred on July 24, 2016, at his house in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie was also found not guilty of two charges of rape and one count of sexual assault against the same 19-year-old lady, per the judge's instructions.

Pulse

Judge Stephen Everett directed the jury to find the defendants not guilty of those counts after the prosecution failed to provide any additional evidence.

Both Mendy and 41-year-old Matturie are still on trial for multiple alleged sexual offences.

In January this year, Mendy was granted bail on condition that he lives at his home address in Prestbury, Cheshire, not contact complainants and surrender his passport.

In February, appeared in court to face a new charge of attempted rape against a sixth complainant.

In May, the French international pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault, relating to six complainants.

Pulse

In August, one of the several women who have accused the Manchester City of rape, testified before a jury that the footballer bragged about having sex with 10,000 women after raping her three times and leaving her bleeding.