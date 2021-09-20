RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Non-league Barnet sack head coach Harry Kewell

Former Australia international Harry Kewell has been sacked as the head coach of non-league Barnet

Ex-Leeds and Liverpool player Harry Kewell has been sacked from his position as head coach at struggling Barnet, the English non-league side said on Monday.

The former Australia international, 42, who has previously managed a number of other clubs in the lower leagues, was appointed at Barnet in June.

The club play are second from bottom of the National League -- the fifth tier of the English game -- after no wins in their first seven league matches.

"Barnet FC have parted company with head coach Harry Kewell and assistant coach Paul Butler with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

The club's head of football, Dean Brennan, said: "It was clear how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately the results and the poor start to the season have dictated our decision.

"The plan for this season was for Barnet FC to be challenging in the top half of the table and that is still very much our aim."

Kewell made his name as an attacking player at Leeds in the late 1990s before signing for Liverpool. He won 58 caps for Australia, scoring 17 goals.

