International sportswear giants Nike have released a new jersey to celebrate their 20th anniversary with Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Nike have been the official kit sponsors for Inter Milan since 1999 and in 2019 have been providing jerseys for 20 years.

The development of the new jersey for Inter Milan comes after a similar initiative was done for Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona.

During the period in which the partnership Inter Milan have won five Serie A, four Coppa Italia, four Super Coppa Italia, one UEFA Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup as well as other domestic and international titles.

The Luciano Spalletti led side have a limited edition attire which is a combination of all their previous stripes during the 20-year period which has brought out memories of the club's’ previous triumphs.

A statement on the Nike website explained the new jersey in the middle of the season.

The statement said, “The 2018-19 season marks the 20th year of partnership between FC Internazionale Milano and Nike. All of the season's kits have paid respect to this anniversary. As a final ode, the 20th Anniversary Jersey combines 10 of the club's most storied designs.”

Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director also explained on the Nike website the creation process of the jersey.

He said, “Some of these are synonymous with great victories, while others are fan favorites," says "The real challenge was to get all the different striped patterns to work cohesively."

“It’s a jersey that stirs the memory. Each different pattern makes you think of favorite players, important matches and special seasons. We are proud of our relationship with Inter and this shirt is a great way of showing that.”

The new Vaporknit match-level version jersey which be available for purchase on the Nike website on Saturday, March 9 and has been produced to a limited 1,908 units which honour Inter’s founding year.

The kit is expected to be worn for the first time when Inter Milan take on rivals Milan in the Derby scheduled for Sunday, March 17.