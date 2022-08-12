'It's fun to watch an organized Naija team'- Nigerians shade Waldrum's Falcons after Falconets' win

Joba Ogunwale
\The Falconets opened their World Cup campaign with a good win over France.

Nigeria's Super Falconets kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win against France
Nigeria's Super Falconets kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win against France

Nigerians have praised the Super Falconets following their victory over France in their opening Group C match at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Super Falconets kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over the European champions. A late goal from Flourish Chioma Sabastine gave Christopher Danjuma's girls a brilliant start to the competition.

The game kicked off under a heavy downpour, with the waterlogged pitch affecting both teams' passing game. After 20 minutes of play, the centre referee brought the game to a halt as the condition in the stadium was not perfect.

However, almost 20 minutes later, after the torrential downpour stopped, both teams returned to continue the match. But despite both teams' willingness to play on the attack, the first half lacked real clear-cut chances.

The second half resumed with the teams trying to cancel each other out. France thought they had the ball in the back of the net midway through the second half, but the goal was ruled out by VAR.

It looked like there would not be a goal in the match until Sabastine latched unto a brilliant through pass to slot home in the 85th minute. Her goal sealed a 1-0 win over the European champions.

Following the game, the girls received praises for their performance, with some suggesting they looked better than the Super Falcons, who finished fourth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Here are some of the reactions from fans after the game.

Nigeria will face South Korea in their next game on Sunday before rounding up their group stage campaign against Canada.

