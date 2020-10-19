Club football resumed after the international break with several Nigerian players in action, as expected.

These are four talking points from Nigerian players abroad this weekend

1. Goals and solidarity

Simy Nwankwo also took the campaign to Serie A screens (Instagram/Simy Nwankwo) Instagram

Although not on ground, Nigerian players have been active with the #EndSARS too, as Nigerians, young ones especially, call for the end to police brutality. Although popular, Nigerian players have not been left out of that reality.

Paul Okoye of the PSquare fame recalled how he once had to step in when Nigerian footballer Peter Olayinka was being harassed by the police.

It’s no surprise that these players have joined this campaign. This weekend, they took it to the bigger stage, taking the campaign to mainstream Europe.

Victor Osimhen scored his first Serie A goal and held up a white shirt with #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY in Nigeria written on it.

It wasn’t just Osimhen. Also in Italy, Simy Nwankwo netted against Serie A champions Juventus and also held up a white shirt with the same message.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has been very vocal for the campaign and raised a fist after she scored for Barcelona’s women team on Sunday, October 18.

2. Osimhen gets his debut goal

Victor Osimhen got his debut goal for Napoli (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

Much is expected of Victor Osimhen this season following his big-money move to Napoli in the summer. In the biggest transfer of the window, Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in a €71m deal.

He has been impressive since his Serie A debut for the Gennaro Gattuso side but after two games, the 21-year-old needed a goal. He got it and you could see what that meant for him, the manager and everyone at the club.

3. Goals

Stephen Odey was also on the scoresheet (Stephen Odey/Instagram) Instagram

There were a host of goals from Nigerian players in Europe this weekend. From Osimhen to Nwankwo, Paul Onuachu was also on the scoresheet. Onuachu scored the first goal in the 25th minute of Genk’s 2-1 win over Charleroi.

Another player who badly needed a goal was Stephen Odey and he got it this weekend. Odey scored his first goal with a 64th-minute winner for Amiens in their 1-0 over Grenoble Foot 38 in French second division.

Striker Josh Maja scored a consolation for Bordeaux in their 3-1 away loss to Marseille.

4. Onuachu’s club form

After his underwhelming time with the Super Eagles, Onuachu returned to Genk with another goal. His club form this season so far has been great. His goal on Sunday was his eighth in nine games.

Getting into the Super Eagles has been difficult for him. He only got a callup in the last international break because of the absence of Osimhen.

But it should be questioned that Cyriel Dessers is above him in the pecking order at the Super Eagles its the other way round at Genk where Dessers just has two goals.