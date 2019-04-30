Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen continued their strong run this season while Wilfred Ndidi threw friendship aside as he battled Alex Iwobi in England as Nigerian players continued to put in the work for their respective sides abroad.

In this week’s review of Nigerian players abroad, Pulse Sports look at the performances of Onuachu, Osimhen and how Ndidi’s Leicester City trashed Iwobi’s Arsenal.

In England

Nigerian forward Isaac Success was a second-half substitute in Watford’s 1-2 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, April 27. Success came on in the 82nd minute and received the yellow card three minutes later in the game.

Leicester City hosted Arsenal in a Sunday fixture that had Ndidi come up against his compatriot Iwobi. It was Ndidi’s Leicester City that got three points with a 3-0 win.

Ndidi played just 45 minutes but he was impressive as usual in the first before he was substituted at halftime. In contrast, it was a bad day in office for Iwobi who could not help as helpless Arsenal were torn apart.

Championship

A division lower, a slew of Nigerian players were in action for their respective sides in the Championship.

Oghenekaro Etebo played the whole 90 minutes in Stoke City’s goalless draw away at Millwall. He was active again for the Potters in midfield in another fine performance.

Super Eagles player Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes for Rotherham who lost 1-2 away at West Brom on Saturday. Rotherham have been relegated from the Championship after that game.

Mikel Obi was impressive again for Middlesbrough, leading them as captain to a 2-1 home win over Reading. The Super Eagles captain completed 91% of his passes, won seven duels with two clearances and interception.

In Spain

In the La Liga, Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo had one of this best games for Leganes with a Man of the Match performance. Omeruo was solid in the back for Leganes who were held to a goalless draw at home by Celta Vigo.

A goal-line clearance in the second half from an Iago Aspas effort summarised his performance of the day which got him into the La Liga Team of the Week.

Moses Simon was on from the start as Levante were beaten 1-0 away at Barcelona who confirmed their 2019 La Liga title with the win. Simon was withdrawn in the 46th minute after failing to make an impact in the first half.

In-form Samuel Chukwueze got an assist to help Villarreal to a 1-1 home draw against Huesca. In his 17th league start, Chukwueze set up Villarreal’s goal in the 30th minute. He dribbled past two Huesca players before his cut-back met Pablo Fornals who fired home for Villarreal’s goal. That was his second assist of the season.

In Italy

Nigerian defender Ola Aina was an 87th-minute substitute for Torino who got a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Serie A on Sunday. Aina was brought in late in the game as Torino looked to defend their lead.

Serie B

A division lower in Italy, Nigerian youngster David Okereke scored Spezia’s only goal in their 1-1 draw at home to Perugia. Leading the line for Spezia, Okereke gave his side the lead in the 39th minute for his 10th goal of the season but they could not hold on to the lead.

His compatriot Sadiq Umar was also on from the start but for Perugia and set up their equaliser in the 84th minute for substitute Federico Melchiorri to make it 1-1.

Simy Nwankwo played the whole 90 minutes for Crotone in their 4-1 away win at Venezia and although he led the line could not get his name on the scoresheet.

In Turkey

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was solid again for Rizespor who could only manage a goalless home draw against Sivasspor on Saturday. Awaziem had a 7.1 rating in the game to suggest he was impressive for Rizespor. He won all the tackles he attempted and was composed also in defence.

His teammate and compatriot Azubuike Okechukwu, was also on for 90 minutes in the game.

Nigerian player Aminu Umar was a second-half substitute in the game for Sivasspor although he could not make much impact when he came on.

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi came up from the bench to play 21 minutes for Bursaspor who could not beat Akhisar at home in a goalless draw.

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme played the whole 90 minutes of Trabzonspor’s 1-1 draw away at Fenerbache. Nwakaeme was well-marked in the game and although he had some good moments, he managed just one shot on target in the game.

Henry Onyekuru could not help Galatasaray who held to a goalless draw away at Konyaspor. Onyekuru wasn’t effective in the game where he couldn’t muster any shot on or off target.

In Switzerland

Nigerian striker Stephen Odey got the winner for FC Zurich in their 1-0 win over visiting FC Sion for his ninth league goal and 15th in all competition this season.

Blessing Eleke was also on the scoresheet for his club in Switzerland, netting in Luzern’s 3-1 win over FC Thun in the Swiss Super League.

In Portugal

Nigerian midfielder Nwankwo Obiora scored for Boavista in their 3-1 win over Moreirense in a Primeira Liga game on Sunday to boost their chances of survival. Obiora scored off a corner in the 26th minute for his first goal in about seven months.

In Russia

Nigerian forward Sylvester Igbonu grabbed a brace for FK UFA in their 4-1 win over Ural Yekaterinburg in the Russian Premier League. Igbonu netted twice late in the game to seal the comeback win for FC UFA. He now has none league goals this season for FC UFA.

Forgotten Nigerian left-back Brian Idowu was a second-half substitute for Lokomotiv Moscow who got a 2-1 home win over Yenisey.

In China

Former Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko got himself on the scoresheet for the second consecutive week with his goal for Beijing Renhe who managed a 1-1 draw away from home. In his seventh start of the season, Aluko put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute with his second goal of the season.

Odion Ighalo could not find the net for Shanghai Shenhua who were beaten 2-3 at home by Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

In Belgium

Inform Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen grabbed his 15th goal of the season for Sporting Charleroi in their 2-2 away draw at Oostende in the group stage of the Belgian First Division A Europa League Play-offs. He netted in the 68th minute to level for Sporting Charleroi in the game. That was his fourth goal in the Play-Offs.

In Denmark

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu netted a brace for FC Midtjylland in their 2-1 win away at Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga Playoff on Monday night. He was a menace to the home team as he troubled the defence all evening. His two goals came from inside the box where he was just the quickest to a loose ball on both occasions.

In Germany

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah was a second-half substitute for Mainz who were beaten 1-0 away at Hannover.

Super Eagles left back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes as Paderborn saw of FC Heidenheim 3-1 at home in the 2. Bundesliga, the second division in Germany.

In Israel

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu made an appearance from the bench for Hapoel Be'er Sheva F.C. who were beaten 2-0 at home by Maccabi Netanya.