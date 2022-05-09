TRANSFERS

3 strikers with Nigerian roots Liverpool can buy to match Haaland at Manchester City

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
With Haaland's possible transfer to Manchester City almost a reality, Premier League clubs, especially Liverpool, will be faced with the challenge of keeping up, once again.

Pep Guardiola - Karim Adeyemi - Jurgen Klopp
Pep Guardiola - Karim Adeyemi - Jurgen Klopp

Reports on Monday suggested that Erling Haaland: the most sought after young striker in Europe, could be nearing a switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City.

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival in July 2016, City has spent over €1 billion in transfers, building the squad into one of the best in Europe.

This season, despite the €117 million (£100 million) purchase of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, City failed to get their hands on the coveted UEFA Champions League title. However, they are still in line to settle for the Premier League, yet again.

Should the purchase of Haaland: a prolific goalscorer from Dortmund materialize, Guardiola's side could become a team no Premier League side can compete with, including rivals Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's (L) Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's (R) Liverpool could either end up as the Premier League champions this season
Pep Guardiola's (L) Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's (R) Liverpool could either end up as the Premier League champions this season

To compete on the same level with City, Jurgen Klopp, might be forced to convince an equally young and prolific goal scorer to join his Liverpool side.

Here are three strikers that fit the description and could add to the Reds' firepower.

Adeyemi is currently one of Europe's most promising young players. The 20-year-old striker, born in Germany to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother is a product of the RB Salzburg system.

Borussia Dortmund are rumoured to be Karim Adeyemi's most likely destination this summer, as a replacement for Haaland
Borussia Dortmund are rumoured to be Karim Adeyemi's most likely destination this summer, as a replacement for Haaland

The on-fire striker has scored 23 goals in 42 games in all competitions this season. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Adeyemi leads the scorers' chart with 19 goals in 27 games making him one of the most lethal strikers in the football scene this season.

Awoniyi: a former Liverpool youngster was unearthed while playing for Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Due to his failure to obtain a work permit, the then-youngster was loaned away from Liverpool on several occasions before joining Union Berlin permanently last summer.

Taiwo Awoniyi (R) joined Union from Liverpool
Taiwo Awoniyi (R) joined Union from Liverpool

This season, the 24-year-old has 13 Bundesliga goals, trailing Dortmund's Haaland by just eight goals. He also helped his side to the DFB Pokal semifinal: before they got knocked out by RB Leipzig.

Osimhen has grown from being a teenager scoring goals at a FIFA U17 World Cup, to being one of Africa's most expensive strikers.

Osimhen could leave Napoli to join a Premier League club this summer
Osimhen could leave Napoli to join a Premier League club this summer

The 22-year-old Napoli forward moved from enduring a disappointing first season in Italy to being an indispensable part of the Partenopei system this season.

So far, he has scored 13 goals in 25 Serie A games for Napoli and scored four in five UEFA Europa League before Napoli's ouster.

Jidechi Chidiezie

