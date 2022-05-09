3 strikers with Nigerian roots Liverpool can buy to match Haaland at Manchester City

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival in July 2016, City has spent over €1 billion in transfers, building the squad into one of the best in Europe.

Should the purchase of Haaland: a prolific goalscorer from Dortmund materialize, Guardiola's side could become a team no Premier League side can compete with, including rivals Liverpool.

AFP

To compete on the same level with City, Jurgen Klopp, might be forced to convince an equally young and prolific goal scorer to join his Liverpool side.

Here are three strikers that fit the description and could add to the Reds' firepower.

Karim-David Adeyemi

Adeyemi is currently one of Europe's most promising young players. The 20-year-old striker, born in Germany to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother is a product of the RB Salzburg system.

Imago

The on-fire striker has scored 23 goals in 42 games in all competitions this season. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Adeyemi leads the scorers' chart with 19 goals in 27 games making him one of the most lethal strikers in the football scene this season.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi: a former Liverpool youngster was unearthed while playing for Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Due to his failure to obtain a work permit, the then-youngster was loaned away from Liverpool on several occasions before joining Union Berlin permanently last summer.

AFP

This season, the 24-year-old has 13 Bundesliga goals, trailing Dortmund's Haaland by just eight goals. He also helped his side to the DFB Pokal semifinal: before they got knocked out by RB Leipzig.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has grown from being a teenager scoring goals at a FIFA U17 World Cup, to being one of Africa's most expensive strikers.

AFP

The 22-year-old Napoli forward moved from enduring a disappointing first season in Italy to being an indispensable part of the Partenopei system this season.