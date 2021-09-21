Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their Serie A 4-0 win over Udinese on Monday, August 20.
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scores in Napoli’s Serie A win
Osimhen scores again for Napoli.
Osimhen opened the scoring for Napoli in the 24th minute, getting a last-minute touch to a goal-bound effort by Lorenzo Insigne.
The Nigerian striker was impressive again for The Blues, running the channels well and being a threat all through.
Amir Brahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano were the other scorers for Napoli at the Stadio Friuli.
Osimhen is in fine form with this performance coming after his brace in Napoli’s 2-2 away at Leicester City in a Europa League game.
The 22-year-old has two goals this season in all competitions for Napoli.
He scored 10 last season, which only came in the Serie A.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng