RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu gets a pay rise with new Genk contract

Authors:

Steve Dede

Onuachu has signed an improved contract with Genk.

Paul Onuachu signed a one-year contract extension with Genk (Instagram/Genk)
Paul Onuachu signed a one-year contract extension with Genk (Instagram/Genk)

After failing to secure a dream move away from Genk following his over 30-goal season in Belgium, Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has signed a new contract with the club.

Recommended articles

Onuachu penned a one-year contract extension with Genk, and the club’s Chief Executive Officer Erik Gerits has revealed that they gave the striker a new deal to give him a pay rise.

We wanted to appreciate Paul for what he means to KRC Genk,” Gerits told HBvL.

When such an important contract breaks open, a new salary is part of it.

“On the other hand, the mutual bond is also strengthened, we are stronger in our position because the player will not enter his last contract year after this season.”

Gerits revealed that the club will not stand the way of the striker for a dream move.

We communicate very openly with each other, Paul also knows that we will never stop him if he can realise his dream transfer. But then on the conditions that are right for him and for us,” he said.

Until it comes to that, Paul will be at his best for us. You can see that already.

“He is a phenomenon, as our technical director and coach already said. In Belgium and in Europe, not only in terms of the numbers, but also in his relationships.”

Onuachu has continued to be impressive for Genk with five goals in all competitions; four in the league and one in the Europa League.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UEFA raises 'serious concerns' about FIFA plans for biennial World Cup

A review of Frank Onyeka’s Carabao Cup performance

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu gets a pay rise with new Genk contract

Is Alex Iwobi confused about his best position?

Forbes' list of top 10 best-paid players in world football

Simy: Why didn’t Fabrizio Castori start frontman against Atalanta?

Rooney's Derby deducted 12 points after entering administration

Suriname vice-president, 60, plays international football match

Premier League clubs set to trial safe-standing areas

Trending

FIFA and CAF presidents watch Super Falcons beat Mali in Lagos

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the first game of Aisha Buhari Cup (Instagram)

Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer embarrassing 4-2 loss to South Africa in an invitational tournament

Nigeria lost to South Africa in the final game of the Aisha Buhari Cup

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Leicester City 2 Vs 2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores impressive brace as Wilfred Ndidi sees red

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli got a point away at Leicester City (Getty Images)