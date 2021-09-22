Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu gets a pay rise with new Genk contract

Onuachu penned a one-year contract extension with Genk, and the club’s Chief Executive Officer Erik Gerits has revealed that they gave the striker a new deal to give him a pay rise.

“We wanted to appreciate Paul for what he means to KRC Genk,” Gerits told HBvL.

“When such an important contract breaks open, a new salary is part of it.

“On the other hand, the mutual bond is also strengthened, we are stronger in our position because the player will not enter his last contract year after this season.”

Gerits revealed that the club will not stand the way of the striker for a dream move.

“We communicate very openly with each other, Paul also knows that we will never stop him if he can realise his dream transfer. But then on the conditions that are right for him and for us,” he said.

“Until it comes to that, Paul will be at his best for us. You can see that already.

“He is a phenomenon, as our technical director and coach already said. In Belgium and in Europe, not only in terms of the numbers, but also in his relationships.”