Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo might not have joined his new club on a training camp but the Manchester United man is putting in double sessions ahead of his debut.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenghua on winter transfer deadline day.

It has been revealed that the 30-year-old has been included in Manchester United’s squad for their next Premier League game against Chelsea.

Odion Ighalo could not go on Manchester United's winter trip to Malaga (Twitter/Odion Ighao) Twitter

Ahead of the game, the Nigerian striker has been undergoing double training sessions a day to get himself in the right shape for his debut.

Manchester United have put the striker on a tailored programme to get him quickly up to speed at his new club.

Ighalo has been seen on several social media clips putting in the hard work as he bids to return to Premier League standard and slot straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

The former Watford striker is yet to meet his new teammates and missed their warm-weather training camp in Malaga amid fears he would not be allowed back into England due to restrictions on travelling following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Odion Ighalo will wear the No. 25 jersey at Manchester United (Instagram/Odion Ighalo) Instagram

“'Odion [Ighalo] will stay in Manchester, because since he's coming from China in the last 14 days and the news of the virus there we're not sure if he's going to be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he's staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well,” Solskjaer said about Ighalo.

Ighalo who has chosen the No. 25 jersey at Manchester United will become the first Nigerian player to play for the club when he makes his debut.