Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has made a return to light training as he continues recovery on a hamstring injury.

Ighalo damaged his hamstring while in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the third-place game against Tunisia at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ighalo scored seven goals from nine games before he went away to join the Super Eagles for AFCON 2019 where he scored five goals to finish as the tournament's highest goalscorer.

The injury ruled out the striker for two months but he has returned to light training just after a month.

AFP

ALSO READ: Odion Ighalo has called time on his Super Eagles career

The Shanghai Shenhua striker shared a video of himself on social media doing some light running with the ball.

His progress with his recovery will please Shanghai Shenhua who recently punished the striker for sharing photos of himself relaxing at exotic spots in Barcelona where he had gone to undergo treatment.