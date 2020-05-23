Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Belgian champions Club Brugge this summer with Premier League giants Arsenal ready to swoop.

Dennis is ready to leave Club Brugge after three years according to the coach Philippe Clement and possibly join Arsenal who are interested in the Nigerian.

According to the UK Mirror, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified the 22-year-old as the ideal player to replace star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dennis just got his hands on another league title with Club Brugge who were awarded the Belgian Pro League title after the season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigeria international scored nine goals this season in all competitions for Club Brugge including a double against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis scored a memorable brace against Real Madrid in October 2019 (Twitter/Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis) Twitter

The striker has been wanting to leave Club Brugge and was on his way out last summer before new manager Clement convinced him to stay while he was also given a pay rise.

It seems there is no stopping him this time as Clement has confirmed that the striker is on his way out.

“'It is very likely that Dennis will leave,” the coach told La Dernière Heure.

“He can also count on a lot of interest. It is the time for him to take a new step.”

Dennis had been courted by the likes of Leicester City in the past and still has lots of English admirers.

The likes of Newcastle, Brighton, Sheffield United, Watford, Monaco and Sampdoria are also eyeing a move for the 22-year-old.