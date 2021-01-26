Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis has joined German club FC Koln on loan for the rest of the 2020-2021 season from Club Brugge.

Dennis who has been at Club Brugge since 2017, said he made the move because the last six months were not easy for him.

"The last six months were not easy for me. I want to play and score goals, and therefore I wanted to make a move in the current transfer window," Dennis told Koln's website.

"I am pleased that I'm now at FC Cologne. I know what the sporting situation here – therefore I want to play my part in keeping us in the league, by playing and scoring in a top league."

The striker had a difficult first part of Belgium's season with Club Brugge where he played nine league games without any goal.

He did manage one in the Champions League goal before he was dropped for the next European game while facing disciplinary action after storming off the team bus because he couldn't sit on his favourite seat.

After that incident, he played three games but has not kicked a ball for Club Brugge since a league game against STVV on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

It is not known if the reason he was dropped was connected to the incident.

Koln's managing director Horst Heldt is however excited to get the 23-year-old Nigeria international.

"Emmanuel is a quick player, who can play through the middle a a striker as well as on the wings. His finishing ability last season saw him gain the interest of many top clubs," Heldt told the club website.

Dennis will wear the number 43 for his new side.