The transfer window always offers the opportunity for a new chance. The chance at more playing time, more money and a better club so players use the window to better themselves.

This last transfer window, a slew of Nigerian players did not make good use of it, we take a look at some of them.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Kelechi Iheanacho was one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the Premier League when Leicester City splashed £25m on him. Two years later, his career has stalled so much that he has lost his place at both the club and national team.

With no playing time at Leicester City, the 22-year-old was expected to leave the club to seek regular playing time but he didn’t move an inch.

He is yet to make an appearance for the Foxes this season and with the options in front of him for Brenden Rodgers, Iheanacho might get used to life on the bench until at least January.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal to Everton)

The move to Everton took Alex Iwobi away from his beloved home London and his boyhood club Arsenal. This is where he took a loss on this.

Also, a move from Arsenal to Everton is a step down for Iwobi who will now have to be very impressive to get a move back to an elite club.

Kelechi Nwakali (Arsenal to SD Huesca)

So much was expected from Kelechi Iheanacho when he joined Arsenal in 2016.

As his career has stalled, he was unable to secure a move to a top-division side in Europe, instead, he joined Spanish second division side SD Huesca.

Leon Balogun (Brighton)

Last season Leon Balogun just eight league games for Brighton & Hove with just five starts. This season, he has made only one appearance which was in the League Cup and has been left out of the matchday squad in all four of the league games.

He was expected to make a deadline day move away from the club but failed to do so, which means another season on the bench for the Nigerian defender.