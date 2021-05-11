RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian players Ola Aina and Josh Maja suffer Premier League relegation with Fulham

Authors:

Steve Dede

Fulham have suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Josh Maja and Ola Aina's Fulham have been relegated from the Premier League (Instagram)
Josh Maja and Ola Aina (Instagram) Instagram

Josh Maja’s Valentine’s Day delight was a glimmer of hope for Fulham, who were hoping for a miraculous turn of events that would see them remain in the Premier League after just three wins in 23 games.

Recommended articles

That third win in 23 league games came in mid-February courtesy of a Maja brace on his very first start for Fulham.

Josh Maja scored a brace on his first start for Fulham (Twitter/Fulham)
Josh Maja scored a brace on his first start for Fulham (Twitter/Fulham) Twitter

But that hope sadly proved misplaced as Fulham finally hit the drop following their Monday, May 10, 2021 home 2-0 loss to Burnely.

It is no surprise at this point, but when Maja scored that brace against Everton, he looked like the solution to Fulham’s scoring problem, which could keep them up.

But since then, the Nigerian striker has managed a solitary goal from the penalty spot against Arsenal in April.

He was called up from the bench at Craven Cottage on Monday, and just as it has been for most of his stint in London, he couldn’t do much to help Fulham’s situation.

The 22-year-old on loan from Bordeaux joined only in January and played 13 times in the league with nine starts.

He isn’t the only Nigerian in the Fulham team that suffered relegation. Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina was on the bench all through Monday’s game, but he also had some moments this season.

Ola Aina's Premier League highlight this season was winning a Goal of the Month award (Instagram/Ola Aina)
Ola Aina's Premier League highlight this season was winning a Goal of the Month award (Instagram/Ola Aina) Instagram

He had strong performances against Arsenal and Liverpool and won a Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Like Maja, he is on loan at Fulham from Italian side Torino and must seek another Premier League move if he wants to remain in the English top-flight.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

28-year-old man sexually abuses mother and kills her a day before Mothers’ Day

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

4 things to do after sex

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover