Nigerian players Ola Aina and Josh Maja suffer Premier League relegation with Fulham

That third win in 23 league games came in mid-February courtesy of a Maja brace on his very first start for Fulham.

But that hope sadly proved misplaced as Fulham finally hit the drop following their Monday, May 10, 2021 home 2-0 loss to Burnely.

It is no surprise at this point, but when Maja scored that brace against Everton, he looked like the solution to Fulham’s scoring problem, which could keep them up.

But since then, the Nigerian striker has managed a solitary goal from the penalty spot against Arsenal in April.

He was called up from the bench at Craven Cottage on Monday, and just as it has been for most of his stint in London, he couldn’t do much to help Fulham’s situation.

The 22-year-old on loan from Bordeaux joined only in January and played 13 times in the league with nine starts.

He isn’t the only Nigerian in the Fulham team that suffered relegation. Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina was on the bench all through Monday’s game, but he also had some moments this season.

He had strong performances against Arsenal and Liverpool and won a Premier League Goal of the Month award.