Just before almost everyone headed home to join their national teams for the international break, there were actions all over the world in different leagues.

As usual, Nigerian players played their parts. From Wilfred Ndidi shutting down Arsenal to Joe Aribo scoring his first goal for Rangers.

This is how Nigerian players fared abroad.

In England

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi made an impressive 15-minute appearance as Everton got a 2-1 away win at Southampton. Iwobi came on in the 74th minute and a minute later started the move that led to Everton’s winner.

Alex Iwobi impressed for Everton who got an away win this weekend(Getty Images) Getty Images

At the King Power Stadium on Saturday, Wilfred Ndidi played the whole 90 minutes as Leicester City beat Arsenal 2-0. It was yet another fantastic performance from Ndidi who dominated Arsenal players in midfield. He made the most tackles and interceptions in the game and hit the woodwork with a side-footed effort early in the second half.

Championship

Going down a division in England, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi continued his impressive streak in defence for West Brom who got a 1-0 win away at Hull City, Ajayi played every minute of the game.

In Spain

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo played every minute of Leganes 1-1 draw away at Real Sociedad on Friday.

Samuel Chukwueze was introduced at halftime as Villarreal were beaten 3-1 away at Mallorca. Chukwueze could not have much impact in the game as Villarreal fell to their fifth league defeat of the season.

Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez saw 76 minutes of action as Granada suffered a 2-0 loss away at Valencia. Azeez got a yellow card in the game before he was taken off.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was on for 90 minutes as Torino thrashed Brescia who were at home 4-0.

William Troost-Ekong led Udinese to a clean sheet as they were held to a goalless draw at home by SPAL. Troost-Ekong played 90 minutes of the game.

Serie B

A division lower in Italy, Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo scored in Crotone’s 3-1 home win over Ascoli.

In Germany

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah was introduced late on as Union Berlin got a 3-2 win away at his former club Mainz.

Super Eagles fullback Jamilu Collins played for 90 minutes as usual as FC Paderborn’s struggles in the German top flight continued with a 1-0 home loss to Augsburg.

In France

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu was a second-half substitute for Bordeaux who got a 1-1 draw away at Nice.

His compatriot and teammate Josh Maja also made a second-half appearance in the game.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was kept shut by Metz as Lille were held to a goalless draw at home. Osimhen forced Metz goalkeeper for three fantastic saves once in the first half and twice in the second.

Nigeria international Moses Simon had a lively game although he couldn’t help Nantes to a win as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Saint-Étienne. Simon had the chance to put his side in the lead at 2-2 but he had his effort straight at the goalkeeper from a good area inside the box.

In Turkey

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses saw yellow as Fenerbahce were held 3-3 at home by Kasimpasa. He was taken out in added time.

Nigeria striker Anthony Nwakaeme saw 90 minutes of action as Trabzonspor got a 1-0 home win over Alanyaspor. Nwakaeme was cautioned in added time.

Nigeria’s U23 captain Azubuike Okechukwu caught the eye again in midfield as İstanbul Başakşehir got a 2-1 home win over Ankaragücü.

In Belgium

Two Nigerian players David Okereke and Emmanuel Bonaventure were in action as Club Brugge lose 2-1 away at Antwerp in the Belgian Professional League.

Okereke was on from the start before he was taken out in the 62nd minute.

Bonaventure entered the game in the 55th minute.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was on from the start but was kept out as Genk suffered a 2-0 home loss to Gent.

In Scotland

Joe Aribo scored his first goal for Rangers in Scotland (Stuart Wallace/BPI/REX) Rangers

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo scored his first goal for Rangers who got a 2-0 away win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. Aribo scored in the 32nd minute.

In South Africa

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was one the winning side for Kaizer Chiefs who got a 2-0 win in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. Although Akpeyi conceded two goals, Chiefs took all three points at home.