Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday, March 5, 2020.

Ndidi and Iheanacho were on from that start although the midfielder was taken off in the 60th minute. Iheanacho played the full 90 minutes but failed to score.

The Premier League stars were not the only Nigerian players in domestic cup actions on Wednesday.

In Greece, Nigerian striker Brown Ideye was in action for Aris Thessaloniki who lost 2-1 away at AEK Athens in the first-leg semi-final clash of the Greek Cup.

Chuba Akpom was on from the start as PAOK beat Olympiacos 3-2 at home in the first -leg of their semifinal clash of the Greek Cup.

In Germany, Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah was on from the start as Union Berlin lost 3-1 away at Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals of the DFB Cup.