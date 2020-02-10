Nigerian professional players scattered around the world were in action for their respective sides over the weekend.

From England to Italy, Spain, France and Turkey, we preview the performances of several Nigerian players who were in action this weekend.

In England

With just Premier League games due to the winter break, no Nigerian was in action in the English top-flight this weekend.

Championship

Down the division in England however, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action for the whole 90 minutes as league leaders West Brom got a 2-0 away win at Millwall.

In Spain

Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo was in action for Leganes who lost 2-0 away at Levante. Omeruo was taken off in the 23rd minute due to an injury after a collision.

Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez played the whole 90 minutes for Granada who lost 1-0 away at Athletico Madrid.

In France

Victor Osimhen netted his 12th league goal of the season for Lille who got a 2-0 away win at Angers. Osimhen netted in the 14th minute, lobbing past the goalkeeper after getting on a long pass. He got injured in the game and was taken off in the 80th minute.

Nigerian forward Moses Simon was on target again for Nantes who got a 3-3 draw away at Dijon. Simon raced to a ball in the 20th minute before he finished past the goalkeeper for his fifth league goal of the season.

In Italy

Nigerian full-back Ola Aina was on from the start but could not stop the rot for Torino whose slump continued. Aina played 75 minutes of the encounter before he was taken off.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes for Udinese who got a 1-1 draw away at Brescia.

Ex-Super Eagles defender Victor Moses came on from the bench to help Inter to a 4-2 win over rivals AC Milan. Moses grabbed an assist in the game with a cross which Romelu Lukaku scored from.

Serie B

Further down the division in Italy, Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo scored an 87th-minute goal for Crotone who beat Cremonese 1-0.

In the Netherlands

Nigerian-Belgian striker Cyriel Dessers netted a brace for Heracles Almelo in a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie. Dessers is the current top scorer in the league with 14 goals.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was on target in Rangers 4-1 win away at Hamilton. Aribo scored the Rangers' second of the game.

In Turkey

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Trabzonspor who got a 2-0 win away at Gençlerbirliği on Saturday. That was Nwakaeme’s eighth league of the season.

His compatriot and teammate Mikel Obi was in action for the whole 90 minutes.

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru played the final 25 minutes of Galatasaray’s 3-0 away win over Kasimpasa.

In Greece

British-born Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom netted a brace for PAOK who thrashed OFI 4-0 in the Super League Greece on Sunday. He now has six goals this season.