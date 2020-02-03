It was an action-packed weekend for football and foreign-based Nigerian players.

From Spain to Turkey, England, Nigerian players were in action for their respective sides.

In this review, we look at how they fared with their various clubs.

In England

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City who played out a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday. Iheanacho started from the bench and was introduced in the 80th minute but could not find a winner for the Foxes.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi made a return from injury and was on from the start as Everton got a 3-2 win over Watford. Iwobi played 65 minutes in his first game back before he was taken off.

His compatriot Isaac Success came on for Watford in the 75th minute but could not help his side who conceded a late-minute goal.

Championship

Going down a division lower, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi scored for West Brom in their 2-0 home win over Luton Town.

Semi Ajayi (Instagram/Semi Ajayi) Instagram

In Spain

In La Liga, Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo scored his first league goal for Leganes who managed a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad to help their quest for survival. Omeruo finished into the corner after a scramble in the box to level for Leganes who had gone behind.

Kenneth Omeruo (Instagram/Kenneth Omeruo) Instagram

Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes in central defence where he partnered with his compatriot and teammate Chidozie Awaziem.

Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez was a second-half substitute for Granada who got a 2-1 home win over Espanyol.

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze came on from the bench in Villarreal’s 3-1 win over Osasuna.

In Italy

Super Eagles fullback Ola Aina played the whole 90 minutes and got a yellow card as Torino were thrashed 4-0 away at Leece.

Ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses made his full debut for Inter Milan who got a 2-0 win away at Udinese. Moses was on from the start as a wing-back before he was taken off in the 83rd minute with Inter already 2-0 up.

Victor Moses (Instagram/Inter) Instagram

In France

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Lille who got a 2-1 win away at Strasbourg. Osimhen netted an 80th-minute penalty to get the winner for Lille.

Nigerian forward Moses Simon was on target for Nantes who lost 3-2 away at Rennes. Simon scored in the 80th minute to give Nantes the lead but Rennes turned the game around with two goals in added time.

Moses Simon (Twitter/Nantes) Twitter

In Turkey

Nigerian U23 captain Azubuike Okechukwu played the whole 90 minutes for İstanbul Başakşehir who beat Gençlerbirliği 3-1 at home in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

Former Chelsea captain Mikel Obi was in action for Trabzonspor as they beat Fenerbahce 2-1 on Saturday. Mikel was an influential figure in midfield as Trabzonspor grabbed the important win.

Mikel Obi (Instagram/Mikel Obi) Instagram

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru grabbed an assist in his second debut for Galatasaray who beat Kayserispor 4-1 on Sunday. Onyekuru came on in the 84th minute and assisted Sofiane Feghouli to get a goal in added time.

In Croatia

Nigerian forward Samuel Emem Eduok scored for his side Hajduk Split who got a 3-0 win away at Varazdin in the Croatian First Football League on Sunday. That was his fifth goal of the season.

In India

Former Nigeria international Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a hattrick for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) although it was not enough as they lost 6-3 to Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. Ogbeche scored three times in the second half which could not save Blasters who were woeful at the back. The Nigerian now has 12 goals so far this season.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Instagram/keralablasters) Instagram

In Switzerland

Nigerian player Blessing Eleke scored his third goal of the season for Luzern who beat Young Boys 2-0 at home in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

In Belgium

Nigeria international played the whole 90 minutes as Genk beat Charleroi 1-0 in the Belgian Pro League.

In South Africa

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi kept a clean sheet as Kaizer Chiefs beat Golden Arrows to remain top of the league.