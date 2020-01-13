It was another weekend of football around the world and a clew of Nigerian players were in action for their sides.

In this piece, we review the performances of these Nigerian players.

In England

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho came on from the bench but could not help Leicester City who fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Southampton. Iheanacho was introduced in the 58th minute but the in-form forward could not get on the scoresheet.

Championship

Going down a division, Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi played the whole 90 minutes as West Brom got a 2-2 draw away at Charlton. Ajayi’s West Brom went into the lead twice but the defence which the Nigerian was part of could not hold the lead. The Nigerian was partly at fault for Charlton’s first goal as he was beaten to a header which led to the goal.

In Italy

There were a Serie A actions this weekend and two Nigerians were in action for their respective clubs.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong led his side a clean in their 3-0 home win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

William Troost-Ekong played the whole 90 minutes for Udinese this weekend (Simone Ferrard/Petrussi) Instagram

Nigeria international Ola Aina played in the wing-back role for Torino who got a 1-0 win over Bologna.

In France

Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu was sent on from the bench to help salvage the situation for Bordeaux who lost 2-1 at home to Lyon. Kalu was immediately sent on for the home side who had conceded twice in three minutes in the 54th minute but could not come up with a goal.

Moses Simon played up top for Nantes whop got a 2-0 win away at Saint-Etienne. Simon didn’t do badly in the No. 9 position. He got a chance to score towards the end of the first half but his shot after a good turn was tame. He also did well to create Nantes’ second of the game after beating his marker before cutting back for Ludovic Blas to finish.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was kept quiet by 10-men Dijon as Lille were beaten 1-0 on their trip on Saturday.

In Spain

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo made his debut for Spanish side Getafe who were beaten 2-0 away at division three side Badalona in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Etebo who just joined Getafe on loan from Stoke City in England was brought in the 69th minute of the game.

In South Africa

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was in goal as Kaizer Chiefs thrashed Cape Town City 3-0 on Sunday to remain on top of the South African Premier Division.