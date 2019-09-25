There were midweek actions across Europe and a couple of Nigerian players were in action for their respective sides.

From the Carabao Cup in England to La Liga in Spain and Serie A in Italy, we review the performances of Nigerian players on Tuesday night.

In England

Third Round actions of the Carabao Cup kicked off on Tuesday, September 24 with four Nigerian players in action.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was on from the start as Leicester City got a 4-0 win away at Luton Town to progress to the next round. Ndidi was taken off in the 77th minute with the score at 2-0.

Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray (Leicester City) Leicester City

His compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho started from the bench but was introduced in the 71st minute for his first game of the season. In the 86th minute, he scored a brilliant chip over the Luton goalkeeper.

Alex Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes and grabbed an assist as Everton got a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo was a halftime substitute for Stoke City and went on to score in a shootout that wasn’t enough as his side lost 5-3 away at Crawley Town.

In Spain

Samuel Chukwueze was the only Nigerian player in action in midweek La Liga games. Chukwueze was one from start to finish but could not get stop Villarreal from lost 2-1 away at Barcelona.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong returned to action for Udinese and helped them to keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw away at Verona.

In Belgium

Nigerian strikers Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey were on target on Tuesday to help Genk to a 3-0 win away at KSK Ronse in the Belgian Cup.

In Croatia

Nigerian player Iyayi Atiemwen was on target for Dinamo Zagreb in their 7-0 thrashing of Karlovac in the Croatian Cup. Atiemwen scored in the 82nd minute of the game.

In Turkey

Earlier on Monday, Nigerian players Mikel Obi and Anthony Nwakaeme were in action for 90 minutes as Trabzonspor lost 2-1 away at Sivasspor.

In Norway

Also on Monday, Nigerian forward Leke James led the line for Molde who got a 2-1 win over Stabaek in the Norwegian Eliteserien.