A slew of Nigerian footballers were in action for the respective sides all through the week in different countries.

We review the performances of these Nigerian players.

In England

Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester City who lost 1-0 away at Norwich.

Iheanacho was on from the start and led the line for the Foxes. He had a goal ruled out by VAR in the game.

Ndidi made a return from injury as he came on in the second half of the game after several weeks out of action.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was a second-half substitute for Manchester United who could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Everton. Ighalo should have gotten a winner for Manchester United but Jordan Pickford was quick to save the Nigerian’s effort.

Championship

Nigeria international Semi Ajayi played all 90 minutes as leaders West Brom were beaten 1-0 at home by Wigan.

Nigerian defender Leon Balogun was in action for Wigan and was taken out in the 69th minute.

In Spain

Nigerian defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem played the whole 90 minutes as Leganes were held 1-1 at home by Alaves.

Omeruo was well beaten in the lead up to Alaves’ goal which gave them the lead in the 47th minute.

Awaziem was also in action for the whole 90 minutes.

Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez was a second-half substitute as Granada was held to a goalless home draw by Celta Vigo.

It was the same for Samuel Chukwueze who came on in the second for Villarreal who lost 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was impressive for Getafe who got a 1-0 win away Mallorca. Etebo played on the right side of the midfield and forced Mallorca’s goalkeeper to save in the first half. He was taken off in the second half.

In France

Nigeria internationals Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen clashed at The Stade de la Beaujoire where Nantes hosted Lille.

Simon led the line for Nantes but could not get a goal as his side lost at home.

Osimhen as usual, led the line for Lille and although he could get a goal, his side got all three points away from home.

Two Nigerian players Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja were in action for Bordeaux as they got a 1-1 draw at home against Nice.

Kalu was on from the start and lost possession in the lead up to the goal his side conceded. He was taken off for his compatriot Maja.

Maja came on and should have scored the winner for the home side but his effort was saved by the goalkeeper while he couldn’t keep a header down in the last minute.

In Germany

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes as Paderborn lost 2-0 away at Mainz in the Bundesliga.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo played the full 90 minutes as Rangers lost 1-0 away at Hearts to crash out of the Scottish Cup.

His compatriot and teammate Sheyi Ojo came on in the second half but could not save Rangers.

In South Africa

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi pulled off several saves to help his side Kaizer Chiefs get a 1-0 win away at a bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

In Turkey

Ex-Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi saw red as Trabzonspor thrashed Rizespor 5-2 to take top spot in the Turkish Super Lig. Mikel was booked twice which earned him a red card in added times.

His compatriot and teammate Anthony Nwakaeme started from the bench and scored when he was introduced in the second half.

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru played all the minutes as Galatasary got a 3-0 home win over Gençlerbirliği on Sunday.

Going down a division in Turkey, Super Eagles player Shehu Abdullahi scored a rare goal as Bursaspor got a 1-1 draw away at Umraniye.

In the Netherlands

Belgian-born Nigerian forward Cyril Dessers could not get on the scoresheet as Heracles got a goalless away draw at Den Haag.

Nigerian striker Chidera Ejuke grabbed a goal and an assist for Heerenveen who got a 3-2 at Twente. Ejuke doubled Heerenveen’s lead in the 47th minute after beating two defenders before finishing past the goalkeeper. His assist came in the 54th minute after racing clear of a defender before trying to fire past the goalkeeper. His effort was saved but the rebound fell to him and he laid it for Joey Veerman who curled past the goalkeeper for Heerenveen’s third.

In Greece

Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom scored for PAOK who got a 1-1 draw away at Xanthi in the Super League Greece.