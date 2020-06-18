Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed that he wanted to asked to continue to play while he was concussed from a head collision that made him spend a night in the hospital on Sunday, July 15, 2020.

Awoniyi was taken off in a stretcher in Mainz’s Sunday home loss to Augsburg after he collided with Felix Uduokhai.

Speaking on the incident, the 22-year-old revealed that he wanted to continue after receiving treatment.

Taiwo Awoniyi spent a night in the hospital after the game (Twitter/Mainz) Twitter

It turned out that he was unconscious and didn’t know what was happening at that time.

“What I find interesting about this incident is that the doctors and paramedics told me that while they were attending to me at the stadium after the collision, I was saying I wanted to continue playing,” he told Ojbsport.

“I am so thankful and grateful to God for being alive. It happened so fast and I didn’t even know what was going on, but in my mind, all I was saying was I wanted to continue playing.

“I regained consciousness in the hospital and was told of what happened in the stadium. To be alive and okay is the greatest gift that anybody can wish for and I am so appreciative.

“I appreciate them for the work they did and I also thank the fans for their well wishes.”

Awoniyi had a scare that prompted the centre referee to put his hand in the forward’s mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue.

The Nigerian was taken straight to the hospital where he spent the night.

Mainz dedicated their stunning 2-0 win away at Dortmund to Awoniyi as players gathered for a picture afterwards with the jersey of the Nigerian.

“This win is for Taiwo #Awoniyi,” the club said on Twitter.

The Liverpool loanee who has one goal in 12 appearances for Mainz, is expected to miss their next game.