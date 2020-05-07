Nigerian football stars led by Super Eagles and Super Falcons captains Ahmed Musa and Asisat Oshoala came together to appeal to Nigerians to follow instructions and guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic in a video made by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Since it’s first index case in late February 2020, Nigerian as at this time of writing has 3145 cases of COVID-19-the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

To raise awareness of how to stay safe, Musa and Oshoala lead other players to appeal to Nigerians in the video.

“Hi everyone my name is Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons forward. I just want to use this medium to let everyone know that it is not safe out there right now,” Oshoala says in the video.

“Let's try as much as possible to stay indoors and abide by the rules given by the government and also that of the Nigeria Football Federation.”

“I encourage all Nigerians on the need to adhere to all laid down protocols by the federal government to ensure we all stay safe,” Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen says.

Victor Osimhen (Twitter/Dizsteve) Twitter

“Please stay indoors. We can fight this together and we are going to win against COVID-19,” ex-Nigeria international Odion Ighalo says.

Odion Ighalo AFP

“I encourage everyone to follow these procedures in order to keep us all safe,” Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says.

Wilfred Ndidi (Getty Images) Getty Images

“Please let's obey the health rules, washing your hands regularly, avoid crowded,” Super Eagles captain Musa says.

Alex Iwobi is not left out; “I hope everyone is staying safe and staying healthy but please stay at home,” the players.

“It's a difficult battle because we don't see this enemy but we can win it together if we have this good solidarity. We have it in our football family and we must have it all together in Nigeria,” Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says.

Other people in the video include Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo and NFF boss Amaju Pinnick.