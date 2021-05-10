Nigerian Footballers Abroad: Nigerian strikers continue scoring streak

This weekend it was the same again as Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, and Paul Onuachu were on the scoresheet for their respective club sides.

In this piece, we review the performances of Nigerian players abroad over the weekend.

Another goal for Iheanacho

Despite an absolutely shocking evening for Leicester City on Friday, May 7, 2021, Kelechi Iheanacho continued his scoring streak with a goal in the Foxes 4-2 home loss to Newcastle United.

Leicester City were shocking on the evening and were 4-0 down at one stage of the game before Ihenaacho rose to the occasion.

Although Jamie Vardy set up Leicester City’s first goal of the evening, it was Iheanacho’s dummy that sold the Newcastle United defence for Marc Albrighton to power home a goal.

Iheanacho got on the scoresheet seven minutes later with a typical left-foot finish at the edge of the box after cutting into his strong foot.

That was his 10th league goal since the start of March. No player has scored more than him since that time.

It was also his 11th league goal of this season and 18th in all competitions.

Osimhen finally showing his true value

It hasn’t been easy for Victor Osimhen in his debut season in Italy. He had a fine start, got injured, recovered and missed games after testing positive to COVID-19.

In the midst of that, he has had to struggle with compatibility within the Napoli team that looked like they did not know how to play with the Nigerian in the side.

The 22-year-old has gotten over these struggles and has started showing why Napoli splashed massive money on him last summer.

On Saturday, May 8, he netted a brace for Napoli in their 4-1 win away at Spezia in Serie A.

He was rapid in that game, causing a slew of problems for the opposition defence. It’s how Osimhen plays, being a torn of flesh for defenders.

Another factor that has helped him is that his teammates have known him better. Now he receives the ball in areas he’s more comfortable with, and that’s where he can make runs to.

It happened in the lead up to Napoli’s first goal and his two goals. He received a pass from outside the area, ran with the ball inside the box before finishing past the goalkeeper for his first goal in the 23rd minute.

It was the same thing for his second in the 44, making a run inside the box to collect a pass over the wall from a teammate before blasting past the goalkeeper.

Osimhen has now scored six goals for Napoli since the start of April and 10 league goals this season.

Unstoppable Onuachu

Paul Onuachu is unstoppable in Belgium. The Nigerian striker scored his 31st league goal of the season on Friday when Genk beat Club Brugge 3-0 in the play-off for the Belgian Pro League.

He opened the scoring in the 54th minute with a finish inside the box.

With his incredible form, Genk is shaping up to get their hands on the Belgian league title.

In Russia

Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke was on target in CSKA Moscow’s 3-1 win over FC Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, May 8.

He netted his side’s equaliser with a simple finish inside the box in the 32nd minute for his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Isaac Success, remember him?

Forgotten Nigerian striker Isaac Success was on the scoresheet for Watford on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Swansea.

He scored the second of the game in the 87th minute with a bullet just from the edge of the area for his first league goal since October 2018.

Moses Simon grabs assist

In France, Moses Simon grabbed an assist as Nantes beat Bordeaux 3-0 to get a comfortable home win on Saturday.

