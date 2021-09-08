Nigerian football fetes Ahmed Musa on his 100th Super Eagles cap

Musa had just completed his 100th Super Eagles cap following his 73rd-minute appearance in Nigeria's 2-1 win over Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, September 7, 2019.

The 28-year-old is the third player in history to hit 100 caps for the Super Eagles, joining former captains Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama.

After the game, the players quickly surrounded Musa to congratulate him before assistant coach Yobo hurled him on his shoulders.

Players like Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong, who were not around, took to social media to congratulate the Super Eagles captain.

In reward for his 100th cap, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick announced a N10M gift to Musa and revealed that it will be the norm for players who achieve the feat.

In turn, Musa promised to give half of the money to his teammates for their support.

"For me, I'm very proud to reach the 100 cap because its very important to me," Musa said while looking forward to getting more caps with the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coming.

He also paid tribute to Yobo and Enyeama and thanked them for supporting him when he first joined the Super Eagles.

"More are coming; for me, I want to break the record," he also said.

Musa is just one game from equaling 101 caps for Nigeria held by Yobo and Enyeama.

Musa made his Super Eagles debut in August 2010, in a 2012 AFCON qualifier.

He scored his first goal of his 15 for the Super Eagles came in an international friendly against Kenya in March 2011.

The forward was part of the team that won the AFCON title for the Super Eagles in South Africa in 2013.