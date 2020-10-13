The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, face Tunisia in their second friendly game of this international break.

Nigeria lost 1-0 to Algeria in their first friendly on Saturday, October 9 and will also face Tunisia on Tuesday.

Time of game

The game which will be played at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria will kick off at 7;30 pm Nigerian time.

Where to watch

Multichoice has confirmed that it will broadcast the game on DSTV and GOTV. Broadcast of the game will kick off at exactly 7:20 pm on SS La Liga.