The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, face Tunisia in their second friendly game of this international break.
Nigeria lost 1-0 to Algeria in their first friendly on Saturday, October 9 and will also face Tunisia on Tuesday.
Time of game
The game which will be played at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria will kick off at 7;30 pm Nigerian time.
Where to watch
Multichoice has confirmed that it will broadcast the game on DSTV and GOTV. Broadcast of the game will kick off at exactly 7:20 pm on SS La Liga.