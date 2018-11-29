Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria vs South Africa :Desiree on Super Falcons, AWCON final

South Africa coach Desiree targets another win over Super Falcons in AWCON 2018 final

The South African coach wants her team to recreate their group stage heroics against Nigeria.

  • Published:
Super Falcons of Nigeria play

Super Falcons of Nigeria

(CAF)

South African Women’s team head coach Desiree Ellis has stated that her Bayana Bayana team is aiming for another victory over the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

South Africa and Nigeria booked a place at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after their semifinal victories and face off in the final of the competition.

Both sides met in the opening game of the tournament with the Bayana Bayana recording a 1-0 over the Super Falcons.

Speaking after the game in a press conference by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Desiree stated that all is going to plan to win the tournament.

Bayana Bayana play

Bayana Bayana

(CAF)

 

Desiree on Nigeria vs South Africa

The veteran manager stated that they have been making plans to win their first AWCON against Nigeria.

Desiree Ellis play

Desiree Ellis

(SAFA)

 

She said, “We will celebrate tonight and start preparing for the final. We are not a team that talk much in the media.

“We will work together as a team and plan again. And hope to execute the plan because that’s all it is about.

play The Super Falcons will face South Africa in the final of the AWCON

"We have never won the Women’s AFCON and we are going to give it shot and see what happens on the weekend.”

Nigeria vs South Africa

South Africa have never won the AWCON  and face the eight-time champions Nigeria on Saturday, December 1.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

