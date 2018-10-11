news

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has stated that he and his teammates are ready to make the country proud when Nigeria take of Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles come against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in a doubleheader clash which will serve as the third and fourth group games for both teams.

Libya are top of group E after picking up a goalless draw in South Africa despite the Super Eagles win in Seychelles they are third in the group as they lost their opening group game at home to the Bafana Bafana.

Semi who has been called up to the senior national team for the second time is optimistic about the chances of the Super Eagles picking maximum points on home turf.

He made his opinion known through a post on the official account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles.

He said, “We know the importance of these two matches and are determined to do all we can to secure maximum points to give ourselves the best chance of qualification and make our country proud.”

Semi also called on the supporters who have been given reduced ticket fees to show up in mass and cheer the team to victory.

He said, “We ask for the continued support from our fans as their support can make all the difference.”

The Super Eagles take on Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, October 13 at 4 PM Nigerian time before travelling away to Tunisia for the second leg.