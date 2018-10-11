Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria vs Libya :Semi Ajayi says Super Eagles aim for victory

2019 AFCON qualifiers Semi Ajayi says Super Eagles ready to make the country proud against Libya

Semi Ajayi wants supporters of the Super Eagles to turn up and cheer the team to victory against Libya.

  • Published:
play Semi Ajayi hopes to make his third appearance for the Super Eagles (Instagram/Semi Ajayi )

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has stated that he and his teammates are ready to make the country proud when Nigeria take of Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles come against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in a doubleheader clash which will serve as the third and fourth group games for both teams.

Libya are top of group E after picking up a goalless draw in South Africa despite the Super Eagles win in Seychelles they are third in the group as they lost their opening group game at home to the Bafana Bafana.

Libya national team play Libya come to Nigeria top of the AFCON qualification group (Naija Li)

Semi who has been called up to the senior national team for the second time is optimistic about the chances of the Super Eagles picking maximum points on home turf.

He made his opinion known through a post on the official account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Super Eagles.

Semi Ajayi play Semi Ajayi is speaking tough ahead of the Super Eagles clash (NFF)

 

He said, “We know the importance of these two matches and are determined to do all we can to secure maximum points to give ourselves the best chance of qualification and make our country proud.”

Semi also called on the supporters who have been given reduced ticket fees to show up in mass and cheer the team to victory.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles face Libya in home and away fixtures (NFF)

He said, “We ask for the continued support from our fans as their support can make all the difference.”

The Super Eagles take on Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, October 13 at 4 PM Nigerian time before travelling away to Tunisia for the second leg.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are...bullet
2 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
3 2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for...bullet

Related Articles

2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles boss preparing for Libya like Cameroon World Cup qualifier
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya coach Adel Amrouche calls up 22 players for Super Eagles clash
Semi Ajayi Rotherdam defender impresses boss in midfield role
Semi Ajayi Super Eagles new boy surprised with first call up
Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender
2019 AFCON qualifiers Adel Amrouche quits as Libya coach 4 days before Super Eagles clash
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward confident of victory ahead of Libya clash
2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for Super Eagles clash
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya to arrive Uyo one day before Super Eagles clash
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya lead Super Eagles group after goalless draw away to South Africa

Football

Lionel Messi Show about life of Barcelona star to begin in 2019
Isaac Success
Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returnee
England's Nobby Stiles (right), a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning team, developed Alzheimer's disease
Football Football seeks answers over dementia link to heading
Jadon Sancho, 18, is one of a host of hot prospects who could make his England debut against Croatia on Friday
Football England turn to next generation to get creative against Croatia
X
Advertisement