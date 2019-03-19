Villarrael forward Samuel Chukwueze, Royal Excel Mouscron striker Taiwo Awoniyi lead a 23-man contingent that will take on their Libyan counterparts in their first leg qualification game of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s U-23 men’s national team Imama Amapakabo earlier listed 33 home-based players for the tie against Libya.

However after Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr announced his squad games against the Pirates of Seychelles and Pharaohs of Egypt, Amapakabo has added some of the players that were dropped called up to the U-23 set up.

The players and coaching crew departed to Tunisia venue of the encounter on Monday, March 18 through a Royal Air Maroc flight and arrived at the Djerba International Airport.

Amapakabo listed 23 players for the encounter dominated by foreign based players.

Some Flying Eagles members were also added to the squad with some home based professionals.

Some of the foreign based players invited have joined up with their teammates in Tunisia.

The Olymoic Eagles will take on their Libyan counterparts in the Tunisian city of Bengerdan.

Libya cannot play in their home country due to a ban imposed by the world governing body.

Former Manchester United midfielder Tosin Kehinde and Club Brugge forward Dennis Bonaventure are set to wear the Nigerian jersey for the first time.

The Olympic Eagles take on Libya on Wednesday, March 20 with the second leg to be held in Nigeria on Monday, March 25.

23 Invited Olympic Eagles

Goalkeepers: Olawale Oremade (Kwara Utd), Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourist), Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United)

Defenders: Joshua Akpudje (MFMFC), Ugochukwu Anumudu (Lobi Stars, Makurdi), Oluwadamilare Olatunji (Enyimba FC), Stephen Egbe (Enyimba FC), Adebayo Ojo (Brookes FC, UK) John Lazarus (Lobi Stars, Makurdi) Etiboy Akpan (Akwa United) , Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars, Makurdi)

Midfielders: Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto B, Portugal), Azubuike Okechukwu (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey), Orji Okonkwo (Impact Montreal, Canada), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain), Tosin Kehinde (CD Feirense, Portugal), Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars FC)

Forwards: David Okereke (Spezia FC Italy), Chidera Ezeh (Portimonense FC, Portugal), Taiwo Awoniyi (Royal Mouscron, Belgium), Muyiwa Olabiran (Tanbov FC, Russia), Kingsley Michael (AC Perugia, Italy) (, Dennis Bonaventure (Club Brugge FC, Belgium)