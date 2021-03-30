The Super Eagles of Nigeria will round off their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier with a home game against Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

With Super Eagles already through to the AFCON, the game is a dead-rubber one; but a home game in Lagos for the first time in 20 years already adds some spice to the occasion.

Time of game

The game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos will kick off at 5pm on Tuesday.

Where to watch

With Multichoice’s SuperSport on DSTV out of the equation, Africa Independent Television (AIT) have announced that they will broadcast the game.

AIT is free on terrestrial television networks in 24 out of 36 states in Nigeria and on satellite television on Channel 253 on DSTV and Channel 93 on GOTV.