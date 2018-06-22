news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Iceland in their second game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After the 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the World Cup, the Super Eagles will be looking to take all the three points from the clash against Iceland to have any chance of reaching the round of 16.

Nigeria Vs Iceland live

Follow all the live updates here.

Nigeria win!!

An Ahmed Musa brilliant brace, two goals in the second half killed off a very physically imposing Iceland to give the Super Eagles hopes of reaching the round of 16.

Kick-off

Second half

74mins: Musa scores for Nigeria!!! Beats his man, dribbles the goalkeeoer and calmly finishes for Super Eagles second goal.

73mins: Musa hits the bar with a shot just outside the area. He dribbles goalkeeper and scores!!

71mins: Balogun jumps high to get a corner but his header is just a few inches over the bar.

68mins: Moses causing trouble for the Iceland defence, his shot is blocked. Etebo's effort blocked too and Iceland defends a corner very well.

65mins: Moses gets a chance to shoot in the box but his effort is wide.

62mins: Ndidi concedes a freekick close to the area but Uzoho comfortably catches Sigurdsson's effort.

58mins: Iceland getting lots of crosses into the Super Eagles area which have all been dealt with. A corner causes a small confusion in the Nigerian box but Moses clears. Iceland with the ball again. Omeruo fouled, freekick to Nigeria.

56mins: Ndidi fierce shot from outside the box is tipped over by the goalkeeper.

Musa has scored the last three goals for Nigeria in the World Cup. Before this goal, Nigeria had not scored since Musa's brace in a Group game against Argentina in Brazil 2014.

49mins: Goal for Nigeria!!!!!! Musa controls a ball from Moses in the Iceland box and fires past the goalkeepr.

45mins: Super Eagles get off to a good start. Etebo's low shot comfortably saved by the Iceland goalkeeper.

Substitution for Nigeria: Tyroone Ebuehi comes in for Brian Idowu in left-back.

Half-time

Iceland end the first half on top, getting some dangerous crosses into the Super Eagles box.

33mins: Iceland gets a half chance in the Super Eagles boss but Nigeria defend well to clear.

30mins: Not much in this game yet, both side being careful with no risk. An Etebo freekick from deep evades everyone for a goalkick.

25mins: Super Eagles press again but Iheanacho can't get to a cross inside the Iceland box from Musa.

20:mins: Iceland get into Super Eagles box, Moses goes down in pain after blocking a ball with his stomach. Corner for Iceland, Moses heads it out for another corner. Balogun heads out, Etebo goes for the rebound. Brilliant defending from Nigeria.

18:30mins: Super Eagles getting near Iceland's box, a Moses pass just slipped through Musa.

16:00mins: Still a game of knock arounds but the Super Eagles are going further into Iceland's half. A Ndidi ball into the box is headed away.

10:00mins: The game has settled now with the Super Eagles playing the ball around nicely but no break through yet.

05:00mins: Uzoho goes down well to catch a Sigurdsson shot just outside the area.

02:00mins: Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho punches out a freekick for a corner. He does well again to come out well and collect the freekick.

Starting XI

Super Eagles boss Rohr has rang the changes for the crucial game against Iceland. Odion Ighalo, Shehu Abdullahi and Alex Iwobi have been dropped to the bench while Kenneth Omeruo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa are on from the start.

It seems to be a three-man defence system with Victor Moses as right wing-back, a very familiar position for the Chelsea star.

Team Walk

Earlier this morning, the Super Eagles had their usual pre-game walk just around their hotel in Volgograd.

Arrival in Volgograd

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland on Thursday, June 21.

The game will be played at the Volgograd Arena and will kick off at exactly 4 pm Nigerian time. See where you can watch the game here.

The Super Eagles are staying at the Hampton by Hilton while at Volgograd and held a press conference ahead of the game at the Volgograd Arena where the match will be played.

They trained at the pitch later in the evening of Thursday.

Nigeria Vs Iceland Preview

Talks of Mikel John Obi best position for the Super Eagles dominated the headlines after the 2-0 loss to Croatia as Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr came under heavy criticism for several tactical decision he made in the game.

Even Mikel’s former coach Jose Mourinho chipped in the conversation, stating that Mikel is a bad 10.

While Mikel Obi is ready to play anywhere to help the Super Eagles, Rohr came out all gun blazing, blasting the criticism over Mikel as an attacking midfielder and hinted that he might use him in a similar role against Iceland.

There have been reports of a slew of changes to the Super Eagles starting XI against Iceland with Ogenyi Onazi set to return.

Onazi's name has been a constant in several projected line-ups by other Nigerian journalists in Russia although there are disparities in some names.

Nigeria have faced Iceland just once in a friendly game in 1981 losing 3-0 to the European side. The Super Eagles can take confidence that all of Nigeria’s win at the World Cup has been against European oppositions.

The Super Eagles are also in a losing streak in the World Cup, losing each of their last three games.

3-2 against Argentina in Brazil 2014, 2-0 against France in Brazil 2014 and 2-0 against Croatia in 2018 World Cup.

Read more on the five players Super Eagles must watch against Iceland.

Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Iceland through two second half goals scored by Ahmed Musa.