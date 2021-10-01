Nigeria vs CAR: 3 things you might not know about the newly invited Super Eagles player Calvin Bassey

The Super Eagles will play a doubleheader against the Central African Republic with the first leg slated for Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 and the second leg on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Douala Cameroon.

Gernot is leaving no stone unturned as he continues to strengthen the team with players he believes will make the team get better.

In the last window, Kingsley Micheal and Innocent Bonke were not only called up for the first time but were also capped against Cape Verde in Mindelo.

The gesture continued as he invited Calvin, a left-back defender who plays for Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership to play for the Super Eagles.

Here are some facts about him;

1. His age and place of birth

Calvin was born by Nigerian parents in Aosta in Italy, on December 31 1999. He moved to England with his mum.

He joined the youth team of Leicester City in 2015 after passing their trials. He was there for years before signing for the Rangers in the summer transfer window of 2020.

He is the eldest son of the Ughelumbas, his siblings are Elvis, Micheal and Matthew.

2. Style of play

Calvin is a versatile defender who can play as a central defender as well as a left-back.

He presently wears the number three jersey for the Scottish Premiership champion. He is a hard tackler who loves to support the attack.

He had two assists in most of the Rangers matches this season both in the continent and the domestic league.

Zaidi Sanusi of Porto FC in the Portuguese League was dropped for him by Rohr but he will face tough competition from Jamilu Collins in the Super Eagles for the number three shirt in the starting when the Nigerian senior national team file upon matchday.

3. Why he bears Bassey instead of Ughelumba as his surname

Calvin's father, Kingsley Ikenna Ughelumba told Totori News shortly after Calvin signed for Rangers FC in 2020 that he had issues with Calvin's mother and ever since he was denied access to Calvin.

All efforts to reconcile with Calvin’s mother failed, as she had custody of Calvin and his three brothers.

Ughelumba who lives in Italy said their mother changed their surname from Ughelumba to Bassey, her maiden name.

“This very issue happened in 2008. The judge told us to go home and settle the matter as a family, but she denied me and that is the reason that I have not been able to have access to my children." Ughelumba told Totori News.

Hopefully, he would succeed with the Super Eagles and, perhaps his success will reconcile his family.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----