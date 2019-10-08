Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and his Brazil teammates including Firmino and Marquinhos have all kicked off training ahead of their friendly game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Brazil will face Nigeria in a friendly on Sunday, October 13 at the National Stadium in Singapore. They would have also faced Senegal on Thursday, October 10 before the game against Nigeria.

Philippe Coutinho was among the high profile Brazil stars in training (Twitter/CBF_Futebol) Twitter

Ahead of their two friendly games, Brazil opened their camp on Sunday, October 8 in Kallang, Singapore.

Several of the Selecao top stars including Neymar arrived camp on Monday and partook in the evening training session.

Roberto Firmino is likely to feature in the two friendly games (Twitter/CBF Futebol) Twitter

Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Marquinhos and Liverpool duo Roberto Firmino, Fabinho Richarlison, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho and Eder Militao are also in camp.

The likes of other top stars including Gabriel Jesus and Ederson also arrived late on Monday.