Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview: Super Eagles to end Messi's dreams

Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile more misery on Messi’s La Albiceleste

Nigeria and Argentina clash in one of the last games of Group D with a place in the round of 16 on the line.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Nigeria Vs Argentina preview: Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile more misery on Messi’s La Albiceleste (Twitter/Super Eagles of Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For the foreign media, Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday, June 22 reignited Argentina’s 2018 FIFA World Cup hopes.

Nigeria Vs Argentina

Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa punishes wasteful Iceland to give Argentina hope,” was the UK Guardian’s headline for the match report while AFP wrote, “On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation.”

 

Messi and Argentina are flying high thanks to the Super Eagles,” Fox Soccer tweeted while Goal international had a cartoon that read; “Nigeria hero Ahmed Musa saves Lionel Messi and Argentina!

This story angles drew the ire of Nigerians who have been buoyed by the Super Eagles 2-0 win over Iceland to give them a chance of qualification to the World Cup.

 

Nigeria to dash Messi's hopes?

Lionel Messi play After failing to win their opening two games, Lionel Messi and Argentina need a win against Nigeria for any chance of reaching the round of 16 (AFP)
 

So why the world media have been obsessed with Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning the World Cup, there are huge expectations from the Super Eagles to get the result that will make them progress to the round of 16.

An outright win will take the Super Eagles to the second round while other results will determine their finish if they draw or lose the game.

The Super Eagles are heading into this game on the back of four defeats in four games against Argentina in the World Cup. Against Messi, Nigeria at all level are still yet to win in four games.

But Ahmed Musa’s record against Messi offers hope.

How Ahmed Musa makes and spends his millions play Ahmed Musa is confident that he can score against Lionel Messi again (Twitter/AhmedMusa718)

 

The 25-year-old has scored against Messi the two times he has faced Argentina. He scored both goals in Nigeria's group stage 3-2 defeat to Argentina in Porto Alegre, Brazil, four years ago and was also on target for Leicester City against Barcelona in a friendly game in 2016.

I think scoring against Argentina isn't that difficult for me," a confident Musa said after his man-of-the-match performance against Iceland in Volgograd.

I can remember four years ago when Messi played in Brazil I scored two goals," he recalled.

"And when I transferred to Leicester I played against Barcelona and he's on the pitch and I scored another two goals.

"So I think next game anything can happen -- possibly I'm going to score another two goals," he laughed.

Argentina in turmoil?

Lionel Messi and Jorge Sampaoli play There have been reports of chaos in Argentina's camp (AP)
 

Argentina head into the game against Nigeria amidst reports of chaos in camp and players’ revolt against manager Jorge Sampaoli.

According to several reports, the players have agreed to pick the players themselves although the La Albiceleste have denied the reports.

Argentina are currently enduring their winless run in World Cup finals history but have never previously gone through a first-round World Cup group stage without at least a win.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet
3 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles morale-boosting win
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi begs Croatia not to rest players against Iceland
Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group game of World Cup 2018
Nigeria Vs Argentina Like Maradona, Like Messi? Super Eagles could send superstar to international exile
2018 World Cup Red-hot Super Eagles melt Iceland with Musa’s brilliant brace
Ahmed Musa From Russia to Leicester and back for record-breaking Super Eagles star
Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 Super Eagles players’ rating in World Cup 2018 win
Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Iceland Nigerians are disappointed the Super Eagles didn't celebrate goals with Shaku Shaku’
Super Eagles 5 things you should know about Nigeria’s win over Iceland in World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 Argentina face five finals, insists defiant coach Sampaoli

Football

Football fanatics scatter betting shop because Croatia won Argentina at the 2018 Russia World Cup.
Nigeria Vs Argentina Like Maradona, Like Messi? Super Eagles could send superstar to international exile
At around $100 (over 85 euros), a pay TV subscription for the month-long football extravaganza is out of reach for most, as average monthly salaries range between $400 and $700
Football Iraqis buy into World Cup fever, without breaking the bank
Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group game of World Cup 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card after an elbow on an Iran defender
Football Iran coach blasts VAR as Ronaldo escapes sending off