RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Victor Osimhen will miss the Afcon

Victor Osimhen will miss the Afcon Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE
Victor Osimhen will miss the Afcon Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen seems certain to miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations as he needs three months to recover from surgery to a smashed cheekbone, the Serie A leaders said on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Osimhen suffered multiple face fractures following a clash of heads during Napoli's defeat at Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery on Tuesday having titanium implants placed in his cheekbone and eye socket.

"The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days," said Napoli in a statement.

The club said Osimhen was "expected to return to action in three months" which would put him out of contention for the Africa Cup of Nations which runs from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

He will also miss a large swathe of the Serie A season. 

Napoli top the table in Italy after splashing out 70 million euros to lure the marksman away from French champions Lille. Osimhen has already scored nine times for the club this season.

For Nigeria he has 10 goals from 19 appearances and has been prominent in their World Cup qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Umar Sadiq the latest striker linked to Barcelona

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.