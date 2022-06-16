Nigeria-eligible star grateful for the opportunity to play for Liverpool

Sheyi Ojo at Liverpool

And with his contract expiring later this month, The 24-year-old took to his Twitter account to look back at his time with the club while thanking the club's staff and fans for the love they showed him during his 11 years stay at Anfield.

Ojo joined Liverpool's U18 from MK Dons in 2011 before he was loaned to Wigan four years later. He spent four months at Wigan before coming back to Liverpool in the summer of 2015.

Pulse Nigeria

On his return to the club, he graduated to the first team but played the 2015/2016 campaign on loan at Wolves.

After his spell at Wolves, Ojo had another loan stint at Fulham before going on another loan move at French side Stade Reims.

Ojo is still eligible to play for Nigeria

Ojo continued to go out on loan as he found it difficult to enjoy regular game time with the Reds.

The 24-year-old had further loan spells at Rangers, Cardiff and Millwall. Ojo made just 13 first-team appearances during his time at Liverpool, scoring just one goal and recording four assists.

