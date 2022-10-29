Nigeria Defeat Tanzania, Proceed to Next Round

The game started on high note for the Olympic Eagles, with Success Makanjuola orchestrating a neat move in the eighth minute, before Tanzania Goalkeeper Aboutwaleeb Mshery denied him.

Meanwhile, Dream Team Goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu used his big frame to deny Mundhai Vuai in the 13th minute.

Ogunniyi Omojesu opened the account for the Dream team in the 60th minute after his free kick went to the top corner.

Moments later, the Dream team doubled their lead through an own goal from Tanzania goalkeeper Aboutwaleeb Mshery after his hand hit Success Makanjuola spot kick into the back of the net.

Draw in Tanzania

The first leg between Nigeria and Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam ended in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Captain Success Makanjuola gave Nigeria the lead in the 29th minute from the spot after Qudus Akanni was fouled in the hosts’ vital area.

The home team levelled in the 74th minute after Pascal Msindo converted from the spot.

They piled on the pressure in the second period , and hit the crossbar on two occasions before Djiboutian referee Souleiman Ahmed Djama awarded them a penalty that was brilliantly converted

Olympic Eagles will face either Uganda or Guinea in the next round.

We lack Match Fitness- Salisu Yusuf

The Head coach of the dream team, Salisu Yusuf revealed that his team lacked match fitness, but they are still developing.

Recall that Dream team camped for two weeks in Ibadan before heading to Tanzania last weekend for the first leg.

He said, "It has not been easy putting the team together. The players are good but they lacked match fitness. We had to build them to a good level. I believe the team will continue to develop. There is progress in the team"

On his part, Tanzania coach, Kim Paulsen said lack of experience affected his team.