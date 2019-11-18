The Super Eagles of Nigeria rounded up 2019 with a 4-2 win away at Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Victor Osimhen pulled off a Man-of-the-Match performance with a hand in all four goals as Nigeria came from behind to win.

These are five things we learnt from the game.

1. Defence letting in unnecessary goals

William Troost-Ekong-led defence have let in some unnecessary goals

It happened against the Benin Republic and in Maseru, the Super Eagles let in two unnecessary goals again. It’s this lapse in concentration that remains the soft underbelly of this Super Eagles. Semi Ajayi had no business being beaten to that header by Nkoto Masoabi who scored for Lesotho while Chidozie Awaziem will cringe anytime he sees his own-goal.

This is what the Super Eagles need to cut out the most to hit the heights.

2. Osimhen is unstoppable

Victor Osimhen was everything against Lesotho

It might look like ages now but Victor Osimhen has only been Super Eagles’ first-choice striker for four games. It’s the way he has taken to the role like a duck to water that has made it seem like he’s been here for a long time.

Against Lesotho, Osimhen was everything. Creator, scorer, bully, tackler. He showed his tenacity when he robbed a defender of the ball before passing to Alex Iwobi for Nigeria’s first goal and for the second, he showed the touch and vision of a midfielder with his pass to Samuel Chukwueze.

His abilities came to the fore with his two goals which completed his Man of the Match performance.

3. Iwobi gets the Super Eagles going

He has had his critics but Iwobi is gradually defining his role in the Super Eagles. He had another fine game in the No 10 role where he got the Super Eagles going. It’s always fireworks in attack with Iwobi in the middle as he aides in the swift attacking style that gets the Super Eagles going.

His goal was one he deserved.

4. Ola Aina is Super Eagles best fullback

Either on the right or the left side of the defence, Ola Aina has proven to be Super Eagles best fullback. He’s always focused on his job, a threat going forward and a very dependable player. Playing as a fullback and wing back from the left against Lesotho, Aina defended well and created a goal with a fine run into the final third, a leg over to beat a defender and a fine ball across that met Osimhen.

Aina has shown consistency and a player like him on the other side of defence would take the Super Eagles to another level.

5. The Gernot Rohr’s switch that worked

Gernot Rohr still divides opinion among Nigerian football enthusiasts but he gets credit for the win over Lesotho. He got everything right. From the starting XI to his substitution, every decision he made in the game turned out to the right.

The most interesting decision was the switch to a back three with Moses Simon and Aina as wingbacks. It worked for the Super Eagles who didn’t necessarily have to sit back to defend their 2-1 lead but had more bodies in defence.

It showed Rohr at his pro-active best. Gradually he’s beginning to shut his critics up.