The Super Eagles of Nigeria put in a solid shift but still lost their final Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring before Victor Moses levelled for the Super Eagles. A late goal from Marcos Rojo, however, put Nigeria to the sword.

We look at how the Super Eagles players fared in the game.

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Another impressive showing from Uzoho despite conceding two goals. Saved a dangerous Messi free kick in the first half and dominated his area during set pieces.

There are however questions about his positioning for Messi’s goal.

6/10

Leon Balogun (Centre-back)

Had a torrid first half as he couldn’t cope with the pace of the game. Was lucky to escape with only a yellow card after a foul on Ángel Di María.

4/10

William Troost-Ekong (centre-back)

Held his own against Gonzalo Higuain and made several important blocks in the Super Eagles area. Could have done better with Argentina’s winner.

5/10

Kenneth Omeruo (Centre-back)

Retained his position in the Super Eagles three-man defence but was caught napping for Messi’s goal. Recovered to put in a good display but also would have done better in dealing with crosses into the Super Eagles box before Rojo’s goal.

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Another solid display from the Leicester City man, showing why he is one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the world. Nine tackles won, 10 interceptions made, these are some of the numbers behind his display on the night.

7/10

Mikel Obi (Central midfield)

Another good game from Mikel kept the organisation of the Super Eagles and was good in keeping possession. Had some good passes to his forwards.

6/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Midfield)

The breakout star of Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, Etebo was impressive again against Argentina.

Covered well in midfield and ran the game with his running and energy with creativity his only flaw.

7/10

Kelechi Iheanacho (Forward)

Poor first half from the Leicester City man. Had no influence in the game at all and ruined some good chances to cause trouble for the Argentines. He was taken off at half-time.

3/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Was a threat up front to the Argentines for the majority of the game and caused lots of problems with his pace.

6/10

Substitutes

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Has been solely blamed for the Super Eagles loss as he was guilty of missing some decent chances to put Nigeria ahead in the game.

Caused some problems for the Argentines but failed to make good use of it.

3/10

Alex Iwobi (Forward)

Came on later in the game and cannot be rated.

Simy Nwankwo

A very late substitute and also did not have enough time to be rated.