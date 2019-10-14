The Super Eagles of Nigeria were put to test by five-time world champions Brazil in a friendly game that ended 1-1 on Sunday, October 13.

Joe Aribi scored in the first half before Casemiro equalised for Brazil who went on to miss some chances in the game.

This is how Super Eagles players fared in the game.

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Francis Uzoho (AFP/Getty Images) Getty Image

Another brilliant game from the Super Eagles goalkeeper who now has played himself back to being the undisputed first choice. Uzoho made several saves in the game and even impressively showed his quick reflexes a couple of occasions.

Sad to see him go off with an injury, hope it’s nothing serious.

7/10

Chidozie Awaziem (Right-back)

Chidozie Awaziem (Instagram/Chidozie Awaziem) Instagram

Awaziem played out of his natural position again for the Super Eagles but put in an impressive shift in the right-back position. Awaziem kept his lines and defended very well in one-on-one situations against Everton Soares and Richarlison.

6/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Semi Ajayi and William Troost-Ekong (Insatgram/William Troost-Ekong) Instagram

William Troost-Ekong put in a strong performance in central-defence for the Super Eagles and handled the movement of Roberto Firmino very well. He rates very high when you isolate his individual performances but there are still questions to be asked about his organisational skills in defence.

6/10

Semi Ajayi (Centra-defence)

Semi Ajayi had another good game in the centre of defence for the Super Eagles. What he did best against Brazil was read the game well and made some vital interceptions in the box. He was however poor in the air.

6/10

Jamilu Collins (Left-back)

Jamilu Collins had a tough evening against Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus who gave the Super Eagles left-back a run around. Collins, however, tried his best to stop crosses from going into the Super Eagles box.

5/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Wilfred Ndidi made some poor positional decision that exposed Super Eagles defence in the game although there weren’t costly and also failed to track Philippe Coutinho well into the Nigerian box in the second half.

4/10

Joe Aribo (Midfield)

Another fine outing from Joe Aribo who impressed as a box to box midfielder for the Super Eagles. He was full of energy his intensity was a problem for the Brazilians. Made a very timely run to score Super Eagles goal in the first, his second in two games for the Super Eagles.

7/10

Alex Iwobi (Midfield)

Played in the No. 10 role but struggled to make an impression or take control of the game. He also gave the ball away so many times although he still managed to make some key passes.

4/10

Samuel Chukwueze (Forward)

Had a difficult evening as he only managed to dribble past Renan Lodi once and held onto the ball too much. Didn’t make use of the moments he was isolated one-one with defenders and managed just one shot target. Defensively, he was a liability and exposed Awaziem on the right side.

4/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Another forward who failed to disturb the Brazilian backline although he did well to set up Aribo’s goal. But offered little going forward but helped Collins in defense.

4/10

Victor Osimhen (Striker)

Didn’t get much of the ball but remained a threat anytime he was close to the goal. Got the first shot on target of the game after a fantastic turn and started the move that led to Nigeria’s goal.

Substitutes

Maduka Okoye (Goalkeeper)

Came on for Uzoho in the 63rd minute and kept his lines very well although he wasn’t tested. Made an error by collecting a back pass with his hands and was lucky the referee didn’t spot it.

Paul Onuachu (Striker)

Came on for Osimhen in the 74th minute but failed to have any impact in the game. His hold-up play was bad and he failed to cause problems for the already tired Brazilian defence.

Emmanuel Bonaventure (Forward)

Bonaventure was introduced in the 79th minute but didn’t see much of the ball as the Brazilians pressed for a winner. When however failed to cause any problems when he got the rare chance to run at the Brazilian defence.

Ramon Azeez (Midfielder)

Ramon Azeez (Instagram/Ramon Azeez) Instagram

Came on in the 84th minute and his energy and drive in midfield was felt although he couldn’t offer much going forward.

Peter Olayinka (Forward)

Came on the 90th minute and he didn’t get the chance to make any meaningful contribution.

Shehu Abdullahi (Midfield)

Came on for Aribo in the middle but had no time to do anything with the ball.