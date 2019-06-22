The Super Eagles were back on the big stage. Since 2013 when they won it in South Africa, Nigeria had failed to qualify for the next two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments as the giants went through rough times.

There were at the big stage again, where they deserved to be and although they have had their troubles in recent games, the Swallows of Burundi, playing in their first AFCON tournament were not supposed to pose big problems.

Fitness issues and bouts of sickness that hit Super Eagles camp meant that Gernot Rohr made a few changes in his starting XI.

Daniel Akpeyi started in goal while Ola Aina was given the nod at left-back. Mikel Obi got straight into the starting XI like he never left while Paul Onuachu was preferred to Odion Ighalo upfront.

The Super Eagles dominated the game from the first minute although they failed to create clear-cut chances.

CAF

Mikel Obi struggled to get a hold of the game although Samuel Chukwueze was looking to make things happen. Eagle

The Super Eagles first chance on goal came from an Onuachu header which was saved by the Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana.

Swiftly at the other end, Burundi almost took the lead from nowhere with Cedric Amisi racing on to a long pass from Gael Bigirimana but his effort was too close to Akpeyi who made the save in the 14th minute.

Nigeria continued to see much of the ball and in the 27th minute, another Onuachu effort was blocked by the goalkeeper before Alex Iwobi caused some problems with a sharp turn in the Burundi box only for his cut back to Chukwueze be wasted as the Villarreal forward blasted over the bar.

Despite seeing less of the ball, the Swallows were causing problems for the Super Eagles central defensive pair of Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.

In the 28th minute, Bigirimana’s fierce effort from a freekick outside the Nigeria area was kept out by Akpeyi before Cedric Nsabiyumva’s header off a Shassir Nahimana freekick on the left came against the woodwork. Nsabiyumva picked up the rebound but his volley went wide off target.

The Super Eagles dominance continued in the second half but this time, they didn’t give the Swallows space and time to cause problems at the back.

Omeruo should have done better with his header at the back post from a freekick by Oghenekaro Etebo just six minutes after the restart.

Nigeria still created very little which forced Super Eagles boss Rohr to make his chances. Mikel Obi was taken off for Ahmed Musa which meant that Iwobi moved to the middle.

The Super Eagles became so much better in the final third after that change. In the 70th minute, Chukwueze dribbled past four players into the Burundi box but his effort went over the goal.

At the other end, Akpeyi had to be on alert to keep out a shot from long range by Abdul Razak Fiston just before Ighalo came on for Onuachu.

Ighalo scores

CAF

The Nigerian striker got his chance to score for Nigeria two minutes after, but he couldn’t control a fine pass from Aina in the Burundi box.

Burundi’s resilience was broken in the 70th minute as an Aina backheel pass split the Swallows defence allowing Ighalo to beat the goalkeeper with a calm finish.

It was a deserved goal for Nigeria who had completely dominated the second half but had to hold on for a few nervy minutes in the end to take all three points.

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was named Man of the Match.

The Super Eagles will next face Guinea on Wednesday, June 26 while Burundi will take on fellow debutants Madagascar the following day.